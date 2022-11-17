Consider food waste solutions ahead of the holidays to help environment and your wallet

Thanksgiving is in one week, and following that, there will be a cascade of holidays, gatherings, office parties and more events that are likely centered on having way too much food on the table.

Throwing away food is like tossing money into the garbage — especially at the latest prices — but the effects of food waste go deeper than that. One Detroit-based organization is raising awareness of how throwing food in the garbage negatively affects the environment while employing chefs to take food that would otherwise go in a landfill and instead make healthy, nutritious meals for those in the community who need them.

Make Food Not Waste allocates unused food from farms, stores, food pantries and restaurants to get it into the hands of those who need it most. Their Upcycling Kitchen operates out of the Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian church in Detroit's Indian Village neighborhood and distributes 1,000 meals every Friday morning. Each meal has about a pound of perfectly good food that would've otherwise been thrown away. In addition to that, Make Food Not Waste distributes another 500 pounds worth of food from Meijer Rivertown Market a week.

"It's like (the TV show) 'Chopped' on steroids," said Make Food Not Waste's executive director Danielle Todd about the process their chefs go through to take what's been donated and turn it into something they'd be proud to feed their friends and families. Think creamy three-bean pasta using donated pickled beets, chicken and dumplings from pierogi scraps or savory herb pesto bread featuring greens from an urban farm.

The Upcycling Kitchen team includes head chef Ederique Goudia and chefs Alexis Chingman-Tijerina, Shay Goudia, Shannon Zandee, Dominique Black, and the newest addition, preserving and canning expert Shanel Dewalt, the chef-in-residence at Kellogg.

It's remarkable to see food from these sources go directly in to the hands of people that need it instead of a landfill. But restaurants, farms and stores aren't the biggest source of food waste. It's us.

Pre-pandemic it was estimated that a household throws away $1,600 worth of food a year, and it's likely even more now considering the rising cost of food.

"Our roots are basically in helping people cut down on food waste at home. In the food system, that's the biggest sector, the biggest source of food waste," said Todd, adding "there's a huge spike in food that gets tossed around the holidays."

Todd said making efforts to be less wasteful at home is "win-win." You save money and you help the environment.

"We consider ourselves an environmental organization," said Todd. "The most important thing to us is that the food is being used for a higher purpose, other than being thrown away. Food, when it goes into landfills and breaks down, releases methane, that's one of the most powerful greenhouse gases. As a state, we landfill 1.8 billion pounds of food in 2019 ... there's a lot of room for improvement in terms of keeping food out of those landfills."

How to cut down on food waste

Make Food Not Waste and their partners offer many ways to waste less food at home. They've shared a few with us:

∎ First, an easy one: Don't make dishes that no one is going to eat just because it may be a tradition (looking at you, ambrosia salad and creamed onions).

∎ Use smaller serving spoons and smaller dinner plates to discourage guests from piling on unnecessarily.

∎ Consider the date stamped on your food. If the "sell by" date has passed, that just means it should have left the store by now, but is likely still good to eat so long as it's not beyond the "use by" date. Even then, it's not an exact science. Food can go bad before then, and it can also remain safe beyond that date.

∎ A super handy resource is the "guestimator," a website that helps you calculate how much grub to buy based on who is coming to the party and how much leftovers you can manage. Visit savethefood.com/guestimator.

∎ Freeze leftovers so they last longer. Save vegetable scraps for broths. Compost food waste either at home, or through a local service that makes it easier for you.

Those interested in volunteering with Make Food Not Waste's Upcycling Kitchen, donating food or funds or learning more about wasting less food at home or in your restaurant should visit makefoodnotwaste.org.

