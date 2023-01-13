How to get a bottle of Paczki Day Vodka from Detroit City Distillery

Flavored with raspberry paczki from Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery, Detroit City Distillery's popular Paczki Day Vodka is back.

Made with only 100% potato vodka from Poland and distilled with the paczki in a 500-gallon copper pot, the 88-proof spirit has caused a frenzy each winter since it debuted as an experiment five years ago. In 2021, the DCD reportedly sold out in 72 hours.

The limited-edition vodka, which has no artificial flavorings or ingredients, will go on sale online at detroitcitydistillery.com/shop at 8 a.m. Feb. 3. Buyers can start picking up their bottles, $35 each, as soon as later that day at the distillery’s tasting room.

A limited number of bottles will also be sold and shipped to select states outside of Michigan. Shoppers may also be able to find Paczki Day Vodka in select liquor stores in Michigan and Illinois.

“It’s been incredible to see Paczki Day Vodka become a tradition within Michigan’s Polish community and watch the sensation grow nationwide," said DCD co-owner Michael Forsyth in a media alert.

“People travel from all over America to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit and celebrate with their Polish comrades. It’s a special thing when a spirit brings people together. This year, we’re excited to get Paczki Day Vodka to more Polish communities across the country via partnerships that support direct-to-consumer shipping so we can continue to gauge the demand nationwide.”

Detroit City Distillery is in Eastern Market at 2462 Riopelle, Detroit.

