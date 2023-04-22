Detroit company wins at 2023 Good Food Awards

Known for making high-quality and flavorful jams, Detroit company Gus & Grey has won two prizes in the nationwide Good Food Awards.

The Ginger Hibiscus Cocktail Syrup won in the “elixir” category, and Gus & Grey’s Sweet Jesus sweet jalapeno jam took home the prize in the “preserves” race. This is the fourth and fifth award for the woman-owned company, which also won Good Food Awards in the past for other jam flavors.

The Good Food Awards are open to any United States-based company that makes products that fall within their 18 categories, such as beer, charcuterie, cheese and the aforementioned elixir and preserves categories. The judging is done blindly.

Gus & Grey owner and jam maker Tara Grey said their products focus on simple ingredients.

“We work with quite a few Michigan farmers, and know exactly where our fruit comes from,” she said. “ To be recognized on a national scale, not only for the integrity of our product, but also the taste is really such an amazing feat. To have five national Good Food Awards is helping cement us as one of the top artisan makers in the country.”

For more information on the awards, visit goodfoodfdn.org and for more on Gus & Grey, check out gusandgrey.com.

