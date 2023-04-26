Hazel Park restaurant kicks off AAPI Heritage Month with food, drinks, shopping and more

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Frame, a multi-use Hazel Park restaurant, is celebrating the best way possible: with food.

On Sunday, May 7, the three spaces within Frame will showcase local Asian American-owned businesses, including a ton of food. First, fill up at Filipino-inspired pop-up brand Sarap's brunch service, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Reservations are recommended for the brunch, where chefs Dorothy Hernandez (editor's note: Hernandez is an assistant city editor at The News) and Jake Williams will serve different varieties of silog breakfasts with choice of entree, including beef tapa, mushrooms or house-made Spam, served with garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg; a pork belly adobo bowl; ube waffles with adobo fried chicken and a chori smash burger with a Filipino sausage and ground beef patty, banana ketchup, garlic aioli and more.

While you're there, head to Frame’s outdoor pavilion for their AAPI market, running all day with vendors offering delicious items to take home. Gather up pastries by chef Rachel Liu of Ann Arbor’s Milk + Honey Bakery, farm-to-table dishes from Guerrilla Food chef Meiko Krishok, dumplings from Chi Fan Le, gyoza from Gajiza Dumplins and more. Chef Tony Vu will also be on hand to give a preview of his shelf-stable line of Vietnamese pho, pot stickers and bun cha meatballs.

Find more details and make a brunch reservation at framehazelpark.com/experience/asian-american-market-aapi-heritage-month.

Sarap is also in residency at Frame Bar May 3 through June 4 with a menu of Filipino-inspired dishes like kinilaw, raw fish cured in vinegar; bistek, a soy sauce and citrus marinated steak served with roasted potatoes and bok choy with fish sauce caramel; that aforementioned chori burger and more.

Visit framehazelpark.com/experience/filipinobar-framebar-sarap-detroit/ to make a reservation for Sarap’s Frame residency Wed.-Sun.

Frame is at 23839 John R in Hazel Park.

