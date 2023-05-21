The Detroit News, Detroit Bold Coffee Co. team up for 150th anniversary blend

The many journalists, editors, clerks and delivery personnel that have helped get The Detroit News into readers' hands over the past 150 years were likely, at some point in time, fueled by freshly brewed coffee.

It's fitting, then, that as part of our 150th anniversary celebration, The News has teamed up with Detroit Bold Coffee Co., a locally based coffee-roasting company whose founder was once a coffee-fueled paperboy himself who delivered The News in the 1970s.

The co-branded Detroit Bold medium roast coffee in honor of The Detroit News' 150th anniversary goes on sale Monday, May 22, exclusively at detroitboldcoffee.com. Partial proceeds will benefit Detroit News charity partner, the Rosa L. Parks Foundation, by entering the code "DETNEWS."

"I was not your average paper boy," said Detroit Bold Coffee Co.'s AJ O'Neil. "I lied about my age to get the job. I was 11, and I think you needed to be 12."

O'Neil, a Highland Park native, said he learned to drink coffee on the weekends when he had to deliver The News Monday through Friday in the afternoons and in the early morning on weekends.

"I didn’t like the taste at first, but I took cream and sugar in it like my mom and dad and thought, well, it works for them. And that’s how I got my taste for coffee," he said.

O'Neil, who founded Detroit Bold in 2013 and before that ran AJ's Cafe in downtown Ferndale, said being a Detroit News paperboy also gave him the skills to be a good salesman.

"I was a very enterprising person, and I learned my sales skills by selling Detroit News subscriptions," he said. "Back in the old days, it was like pull your wagon, fill up … The Detroit News was a huge, thick paper compared to everyone else’s. We really earned our dollar, every penny we got, it was hard-earned."

He wanted to earn every available penny, too, so O'Neil said he would talk to the delivery managers to see what routes they needed help with and entered contests for selling subscriptions.

"If there was a contest for the most subscriptions sold, I would enter it. And I would normally win, little things like fishing poles or baseball mitts. I was a 12-13-year-old kid making 65, 70 bucks a week ... on cloud 9," he said.

The capable young worker also became a Detroit News reader, which helped fuel his love for sports, politics and the city of Detroit. He was elated when he wrote a letter to Detroit News columnist and sports editor Joe Falls and got a letter back.

"I felt like I was an integral part of the newspaper even from a young age," he said.

He still is. In addition to being in the news here and there over the last decade for his coffee company, his cafe, which operated in the 2010s, was also in these pages frequently. This was mainly related to coverage of his Guinness record-breaking concerts that supported local workers. Called the Assembly Line Concerts, they would last literally days to raise awareness for workers' issues following the great recession.

Now, he's helping The News celebrate our 150th anniversary with this limited-edition, eye-opening blend. It will sell for $17.99 a bag including shipping, and partial proceeds will be donated to the Rosa L. Parks Foundation to help fund student scholarships.

O'Neil wanted this Detroit News blend of coffee to be a medium roast, something you can sip while reading the paper, or scrolling through the app or browsing DetroitNews.com.

"We went with a medium roast because it's robust, it's got a little more caffeine content in it because it's not roasted as long," he said, adding that it's got notes of chocolate and a little nuttiness. "This is very good quality. I pictured myself reading the newspaper and drinking a cup of coffee ... and this is what I would want to be drinking."

The coffee, like all of Detroit Bold's products, is roasted at Becharas Brothers Coffee Co. in Highland Park. The longstanding coffee roasters gave O'Neil a chance when he was just starting out his business a decade ago, giving him a small corner of their operation to roast in. He also credits the late Jack Aronson, the Garden Fresh Gourmet co-founder who died in 2021, as being a mentor and someone who helped him along the way.

Detroit News staffers toured the facility on Thursday and were invited to see their traditions of grading coffee samples from around the world. At the top of their roasting plant, there's a 110-year-old spinning table and a king-size kettle and spittoons for testing.

The anniversary coffee grounds are a 100% Arabica blend from the coffee-growing regions of Central and South America, including Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil.

"It is a nice, mild roast with a hint of smokiness to it, but it has a really sweet finish and full body," said Nicholas Becharas, CEO and president of Becharas Brothers Coffee Co. "I've been packing coffee since I was 4 years old and we're now going on four generations. This is a great product."

O'Neil said both the Becharas Brothers and Aronson were honest with him about the struggles of having a small business, but he knew it was the direction he wanted to go after his cafe closed in 2012.

"I kind of Forest Gump-ed my way through it," he said of Detroit Bold's early days. "I didn’t know how to run a coffee business, but I knew how to run a business."

The throughline is that O'Neil has been a dedicated worker who wants to help other people who work hard. He did that as a kid, and with his support for workers with AJ's Cafe and now with the coffee company, which gives wholesome fuel to those who drink it.

"'Detroit Bold' was like the perfect name for it," he said. "What better city to exemplify hard-working humans picking themselves up by the bootstraps and get the job done, no matter what. Give me a good cup of coffee and let me get my job done."

