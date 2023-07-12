Dining calendar: Barbacoa, beach parties, beer fests and more

Barbie Beach Party at Campus Martius: To hype up Greta Gerwig’s new “Barbie” movie hitting theaters July 21, the famous doll will be celebrated Thursday, July 13, at Campus Martius. Take photos in a life-size Barbie box, sip themed cocktails and enjoy cotton candy from Spun Sugar Detroit while DJ Thornstryker and Mami Wata spin tunes. 4-9 p.m. Thurs. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit.

Barbacoa at Frame Bar this month: Chef John Moors and his Lucha Puerco concept is set up in the kitchen at Frame bar to serve Mexican barbecue through the end of the month. Expect platters of smoked beef barbacoa, pork spare ribs, crab esquites salad, braised pork tostadas and more. Menu is available for dinner Wed.-Sun. through July 30, plus a special Sunday brunch service starting at 11 a.m. this Sunday only. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/barbacoa-framebar-lucha-puerco.

Michigan Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: To coincide with July being Michigan Beer Month, the 24th annual Summer Beer Festival returns to Ypsilanti. Visitors can sample hundreds of beers and other craft beverages from Michigan breweries. July 21-22. $50 and up. Riverside Park, downtown Ypsilanti. mibeer.com/Events/summer-beer-festival.

Taco Showdown at Eastern Market: From the team behind last month’s Burger Battle comes the Taco Showdown, where restaurants, catering companies and food trucks from around Metro Detroit will compete for bragging rights on who has the best tacos. Tickets include admission, three tacos and five margarita samples, plus a chance to vote for your favorites and Mexican music, dancers and wrestlers. 1-5 p.m. July 30. $20 and up. VIP tickets available. Shed 5, 2801 Russell, Detroit. tacoshowdown.com.

Hospitality Included Fest at Chroma: Sample food from some of Detroit’s hottest restaurants and pop-ups, including Baobab Fare, Belly It, Fried Chicken & Caviar, Lady of the House, Leila, Mabel Gray, Petty Cash, Shell Shock’d Tacos, Yum Village and many others. Hospitality Included Fest also has visual artists, musicians and more. 2-9 p.m. Aug. 6. 2937 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Hospincluded.com.

Novi Taco Fest at Twelve Mile Crossing: Tacos trucks, live music and family friendly fun all come together for this multi-day festival. The party also has a cutest dog contest, lawn games, Lucha Libre wrestling, and taco and hot pepper eating competitions. 5-10 p.m. Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26 and noon-7 p.m. Aug. 27. $10 at the door per person, per day. Free parking. 44275 W. 12 Mile, Novi. Novitacofest.com.

New chef, menu at Hollywood Casino Greektown: Edward D. Cloonan III is the new executive chef for Detroit’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown. He’ll oversee all the culinary services at the casino, including Prism steakhouse where he’s launched a new summer menu featuring Michigan produce and international flavores, like Asian sticky ribs, Cajun citrus salad, traditional steaks, seafood and more, including a long-bone tomahawk ribeye. 1211 Chrysler Dr., Detroit. hollywoodgreektown.com/dining.

Bell’s Brewery launches “Trail Pledge” program: For the third year, Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery is teaming up the Partnership for the National Trails System to raise money to protect our country’s trails and to encourage people to use them. Now through Oct. 31, Bell’s will donate $1 for every hour pledged online toward visiting or supporting trails. Fans can also enter to win a gift card to REI. Visit bellsbeer.com/trails.

Melody Baetens