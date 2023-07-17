Pepsi Pineapple soda pop is back — here's how it tastes

Monday marked the return of the limited-edition soda pop flavor Pepsi Pineapple. The fizzy treat is available only at Little Caesars in a 16-ounce co-branded can.

Fans can buy the can by itself, or order the limited-edition combo with a large two-topping thin crust pizza for $9.99. (You don’t have to get pineapple on the pizza, you can choose any two toppings you like.)

So how does Pepsi Pineapple taste?

The flavor is a mix of standard Pepsi cola with fruity pineapple juice or syrup. You’ll notice the pineapple mostly in the smell and initial sip. Pepsi Pineapple, which made its initial debut three years ago but then disappeared, doesn’t taste overly artificial, and the aftertaste isn’t really any different than regular Pepsi.

It’s made with carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, clarified pineapple juice concentrate, caramel color and other ingredients. It clocks in at 200 calories per 16-ounce can with 55 grams of sugar and 45 mg of caffeine.

If you like regular Pepsi and the taste of pineapple juice, it's worth a try.

Visit littlecaesars.com for locations.