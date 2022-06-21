Detroit's chef Max Hardy, Kellogg's band together to bring MorningStar Farms to restaurants

Kaitlyn Luckoff

The Detroit News

In an effort to bring more plant-based dining options to Detroit, Kellogg’s Away From Home announced Tuesday that it will be partnering with award-winning chef Max Hardy to offer three new plant-based menu items at his Detroit restaurants.

As the owner and head chef of Detroit restaurants Coop Caribbean Fusion and Jed’s Detroit, Hardy will incorporate Kellogg's MorningStar Farms plant-based protein products in three new menu items that will be available beginning today.

In a press release, Hardy said he is looking forward to being able to serve people who have various dietary restrictions.

“It was great to see how seamlessly MorningStar Farms ingredients fit into my classic dishes — and still delivered on taste,” said Hardy. “I love getting creative with my menu, so experimenting with MorningStar Farms products allowed me to try different combinations of the bold flavors people know me for, but now I can serve folks who are looking for plant-based options at my restaurants.”

Two of the new dishes at Hardy's Caribbean restaurant, Coop, was inspired by his Bahamian background. These dishes are the Caribbean Chik’n Sandwich, featuring MorningStar Farms Incogmeato Homestyle Chik’n Tenders, and the Island Burger, including the Morningstar Farms Chipotle Black Bean Burger.

For those who prefer deep-dish pizza and wings, Jed's Detroit will now feature the Southwestern Chorizo Flatbread, containing MorningStar Farms Vegan Chorizo Crumbles.

Hardy has been recognized as one of 16 Black Chefs in America who are changing the food scene, as well as being honored as the 2021 Michigan Restaurateur of the Year. While he has been praised for his skills in the kitchen, Hardy is also commended for his philanthropic efforts as he founded the One Chef Can 86 Hunger Foundation to combat hunger in the Detroit community, which earned him a 2021 Michiganian of the Year award from The Detroit News.

Find Hardy's plant-based options at COOP Caribbean Fusion, 474 Peterboro St., and Jed's Detroit, 1648 E. Seven Mile, both in Detroit.