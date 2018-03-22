A new bathroom color trend is going with a white-on-white palette. (Photo: Kohler / TNS)

Hi Ed: I read your recent column about new bathroom collection plumbing fixture packages that perfectly coordinate and match up with each other and found the concept interesting. However, you did not go into any colors that are currently trending for new bathrooms. Do you have any color suggestions that are now hip for my new bathroom?

— Jan, New York

Dear Ed: This question has me drawing a blank.

The reason I’m blanking out is because from what I’ve recently seen, a new bathroom color trend is going with a white-on-white palette.

I mean a lot of white stuff. White plumbing fixtures, cabinets, floor tiles and walls.

The fixture trim, accessories and faucet finish for this trend is brushed nickel, and the white reflections really bring out the matted nickel finish. White also gives the impression of a very clean and open space, perfect for a modern-looking bathroom.

Bottom line: The future for a lot more new and remodeled bathrooms going with a pure white theme is looking very bright.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com.

