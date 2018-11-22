Lynn and Sheila's grandmother's tea (pre-debut party) reception, Dec 21, 1969. (Photo: Edsel and Eleanor Ford House)

'Holiday Belles' tour kicks off at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House

Ford House will deck the halls a little differently this season by giving visitors a look into the grand holiday debutante receptions Eleanor Ford hosted for her granddaughters through the 1960s. The new “Holiday Belles” tour that begins on Nov. 23 and continues through Jan. 6 will feature stories about those receptions and the family’s private life at Christmastime inside their historic home. Select rooms will be decorated with recreated holiday décor – from unique floral elements to Christmas trees hanging from the ceiling. Edsel & Eleanor Ford House is located at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores. For information including tickets and tour times, go to fordhouse.org.

Lynbrook plaid duvet cover and sham from Pottery Barn. (Photo: Pottery Barn ()

Snuggle up to festive bedding

When we’re ready to display seasonal décor, colorful ornaments and other embellishments often come to mind when decorating the main areas of the home. But festive bedding can get you in the holiday spirit when you wake up to an attractive pattern like the Lynbrook plaid duvet cover and sham from Pottery Barn (starting at $39.50 for a standard sham). For information, go to potterybarn.com.

Epiphany glass studios (Photo: epiphany studios)

Epiphany glass studios offers Holiday Show & Sale

Epiphany glass studios in Pontiac will host its annual Holiday Show & Sale from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 and from noon – 6 on Dec. 1 and 2. Join artist April Wagner and her team for live glassblowing demonstrations and enjoy a 15 percent discount on a variety of holiday ornaments, wine decanters, glass sculptures, festive paperweights, and pet-themed items that benefit the Michigan Humane Society. Returning this season is an epiphany favorite – the Splash Bowl, Striped Splash and Overlay Striped Splash Bowl. The event is free and open to the public and families are welcome to attend. The location is 770 Orchard Lake Rd. For information, go to epiphanyglass.com.

The 30th annual Livonia Christmas Walk is Dec. 1. (Photo: Livonia Christmas Walk)

Livonia Christmas Walk is Dec. 1

Kickstart the holiday season with the 30th annual Livonia Christmas Walk that takes place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Dec. 1. The featured homes have everything from treasured family ornaments to plush modern swags, sparkle and bling. All proceeds from the event benefit the development of Greenmead Historical Park. The Greenmead gift shop will offer specials that day and the Simmons/Hill house will serve refreshments. Tickets are available at City Hall, City Libraries, Greenmead office and members of the Friends for the Development of Greenmead. Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 the day of the walk at Greenmead’s Simmons/Hill house or the Robert and Janet Bennett Civic Center Library. Booklets with maps are available at both locations that day. For information, go to ci.livonia.mi.us.

Blue tones and mixed finishes are king in cabinetry now. (Photo: MasterBrand Cabinets)

What's trending in cabinets for 2019

If a kitchen remodel tops your wish list, here are some trends on the horizon, says Stephanie Pierce, director of design & trends at MasterBrand Cabinets, in a press release.

Adding metallics and textured class: “Rather than as an accent, we will embrace full metal islands and large banks of cabinetry -- all in metallics. Glass is also making its way into the kitchen with various textures: rustic wireframes, textured frosted glass and art glass.”

Mixing finishes: “Forty-nine percent of designers reported mixing multiple paints, finishes and woodgrains in 2018, and we expect this trend to continue to grow into 2019.”

Embracing cooler colors: “Blue tones are king. But expect greens for cabinetry to rise in the form of deep teals, sages and olives.”

For information, go to masterbrand.com.

