When gas tycoon H.B. Earhart decided to build a new mansion for his family near Ann Arbor in the 1930s, his wife Carrie was adamant about one thing: it had to be functional, not gaudy. And it had to be used – all of it.

Earhart Manor decked-out for Christmas
The main door to the Earhart Manor is wreathed in Christmas colors as volunteers get to work decorating the manor on the campus of Concordia University in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Nov 29, 2018. The manor and all it's Christmas decorations will be on display for visitors this weekend, Nov 30-Dec 2. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A warm fire burns in the fireplace in the where deep, cozy chairs await and Christmas reading is available for those with time to kill. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A whimsical reindeer stands on the window sill of the dining room, visible from the rose garden behind the manor. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
The manor's study is decked-out in Christmas finery, and a warm fire burns in the fireplace. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A hinged section of bookcase in the study hides a stairway to a hidden room below. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
The entry greets visitors with whimsical stars hung from the ceiling. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A grand piano dominates one end of the living room where volunteers have gotten to work decorating all the public rooms of the manor. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Vintage decorations mix with Christmas finery in the living room on the west end of the manor. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Formal finery decorates the dining table set for ten hungry guests. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A cozy nook in the formal dining room has a great view of the sunrise and the gardens. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Volunteers get to work decorating the "Ballroom" in Earhart Manor with a collection of nativity scenes on the campus of Concordia University in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Nov 29, 2018. The manor and all it's Christmas decorations will be on display for visitors this weekend, Nov 30-Dec 2. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A large collection of caroling figures are on display in the "Ballroom" on the third floor. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A stained glass nativity scene nestles in a window of the "Ballroom." Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A carved nativity scene is just one of many, many on display, loaned by three collectors for the event. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
The third floor cedar closet houses a large nativity scene, complete with straw. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A cozy bench is nestled among Christmas trees in the greenhouse, ready for family pictures. The manor had extensive gardens and a large greenhouse, as the Earhart's were avid gardeners. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A decorated tree for sale in the greenhouse awaits a new home. The trees, with decorations from Bronner's in Frankenmuth, will be sold to raise money for charity. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Decorated trees line the walks of the greenhouse, waiting to raise money for chairty, and were decorated by volunteer groups. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
This tree, decked out in cardinals and the colors of Concordia University Athletics is on display in the greenhouses at Earhart Manor on the school's campus in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Nov 29, 2018. The manor and all it's Christmas decorations will be on display for visitors this weekend, Nov 30-Dec 2. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
    And it was, according to a historic summary from the Ann Arbor District Library. The 1936 house, located on Geddes Road, was used top to bottom by the Earharts and their four children, from the basement pool room to the attic theater.

    These days, the Earhart Manor, now owned by Concordia University Ann Arbor and used as its administrative center, has been all decked out for the holidays by designers from all over Ann Arbor. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend A Manor Christmas, where visitors will get a rare chance to see inside the mansion. The event opens Friday at the manor and runs through Sunday.

    Proceeds from the event go toward student scholarships. There will also be a European style Christmas market for holiday shopping Tickets for general admission to the Christkindlmarkt are $5 and $7 for general admission to the market plus a self-guided tour of the historic manor. Guided tours will run every half hour.

    For information, call (734) 995-7509 or go to https://www.cuaa.edu/landingpages/manorchristmas/index.html.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com
     

     

