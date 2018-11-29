LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Shortly after Jake Whitman and partner Matthew Godlewski bought their new home in Detroit’s beloved Indian Village in the summer of 2017, they didn’t rush out to buy a new sofa or rug. Instead, one of the first things they bought was a photo of the colonial’s original owner, Judge Alexis Angell, for whom the house was designed and built in 1912.

Iroquois colonial part of Indian Village Holiday Home Tour
This is an exterior of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018. The home has been extensively renovated and it will be featured on the Indian Village Holiday Home Tour, December 9.
Twilight settles on a 1912 home in Detroit's Indian Village. Originally built for U.S. District Judge Alexis Angell, the 7,000-square-foot colonial is now owned by journalist Jake Whitman and partner Matt Godlewski, who works in the auto industry. The house will be featured on this year's Indian Village Holiday Home Tour on Dec. 9.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
An exterior of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018. The home has been extensively renovated and it will be featured on the Indian Village Holiday Home Tour, December 9.
The house was designed by architect William Stratton.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
This is the living room inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018. The home has been extensively renovated and it will be featured on the Indian Village Holiday Home Tour, December 9.
Whitman and Godlewski, who relocated from Washington D.C. and New York to Indian Village, worked with Detroit Mercantile to find just the right vintage leather sofas and club chairs for the living room. They're from an old lawyer's office. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The living room inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit.
The metal Visual Comforts light fixture adds a modern touch to the space. Whitman said they wanted to strike just the right balance in the decor, respecting the house's history but not having it be too dated. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The south porch room inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit.
Rather than replace the windows in the sunroom, the couple worked with a company called Building Hugger to restore them. The light fixture is fromTroy Lighting. Lighting "helps the room feel bigger," said Whitman.   David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A portrait of Alexis Angell, the original owner of what is now the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski on Iroquois St. in Indian Village, in Detroit.
A copy of a portrait of original owner, U.S. District Judge Alexis Angell, rests on a shelf in the study. The original is in the federal courthouse in Detroit. Angell Hall at the University of Michigan is named after Angell's father, the former president of the university. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The study inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
The study, which was reportedly Angell's favorite room in the house, has pecan wood paneling. Built-in bookshelves flank the fireplace,  which makes sense since Stratton was also a furniture maker. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A Zenith radio tuner is featured in the study inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
A Zenith radio tuner in the study.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Historical photos and maps inside the study.
A collage of historic accents hangs in the study. One is a framed newsletter from Whitman's great grandfather's Moose Lodge. Another is a photo of President William Howard Taft who appointed Angell, the original owner, as a federal judge. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The front foyer of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
The main entry features original terrazzo tile. The couple turned to Stone Restoration Service in Troy to polish and buff the tile, which took three days. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The dining room of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
Farrow & Ball's Helleborus wallpaper makes a dramatic statement in the dining room. The light fixture is vintage as is the table, which the couple found through Materials Unlimited in Ypsilanti. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The dining room of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
Whitman said they went with a bold print because it felt true to the house. "Plus we like to entertain so we wanted a room that's bold," Whitman said. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The kitchen inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
To open up the kitchen, the couple tore down two walls and removed a corner cabinet. The island is new, as are the floors, cabinets and marble counters.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The kitchen inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
Godlewski said the kitchen is the one place in the house where they felt comfortable taking a more modern approach because it's used so much. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The kitchen before it was renovated.
The kitchen before it was renovated. Jake Whitman
A spare guest room inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
The house has eight bedrooms.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A spare guest room of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
Several bedrooms have their own Pewabic fireplaces.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A Jack and Jill bathroom between two guest rooms inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
The couple converted one upstairs bathroom into a Jack and Jill bathroom, connecting two upstairs spare bedrooms. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A portrait of Alexis Angell, the original owner of the home, as a young man. Photos are of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
A second picture of Angell -- which Whitman found through the University of Michigan archives -- hangs in an upstairs bedroom. It was one of the first things the couple brought to the house. "We've moved it from room to room as we've remodeled and now it hangs in what used to be his master bedroom," said Whitman.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The master bedroom of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
A framed photo of Angell hangs just above a chair in this bedroom. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The main stairwell of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
Natural light fills the main stairwell, which is painted Farrow & Ball's Cornforth White. If they weren't sure what hue to use in a room, Whitman said they used Cornforth White, a decision he's happy with.  "The white in the main hall carries through the whole house," he said. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The servants' quarters inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
What was once the servants' quarters are now spare bedrooms.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Vintage clock and radio in the kitchen of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
A vintage clock makes a fun statement in the kitchen. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The kitchen includes a pass-through portal into the butler's pantry and dining room. Photos are of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
A pass-through portal, which the cook would've once used to pass food to the house's servants, is still in place in the kitchen. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A call-box in the kitchen alerted the staff when a member of the home required assistance.
A call box in the kitchen connects to each room in the house and would've been used to alert staff when the house was first built. It wasn't working when Whitman and Godlewski bought the house but they found a vintage electrical expert to reconnect all the wires and get it working. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A Kernerator garbage incinerator is located in the kitchen.
A Kernerator garbage incinerator is located in the kitchen. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A drawer to hold a rolling pin is located next to an original counter-top work station in the kitchen. The drawer held flour which kept the rolling pin ready for use.
A drawer to hold a rolling pin is located next to an original counter-top work station in the kitchen. The drawer held flour which kept the rolling pin ready for use. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The butler's pantry inside the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
Granite counters, rebuilt cabinets and a new tile give the butler's pantry a completely updated look. The hardware is from online retailer Rejuvenation. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Before renovations, broomsticks were used to hold up the cabinets in the butler's pantry.
Before renovations, broomsticks were used to hold up the cabinets in the butler's pantry. Jake Whitman
A bureau in the dining room of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
A mix of mid century furniture and older pieces blend throughout the house. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The fireplace inside dining room of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
Pewabic tile surrounds the fireplace in the dining room. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
An exterior of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
Whitman and Godlewski are the 11th owners of the house. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
This is an exterior of the home of Jake Whitman and Matt Godlewski in Indian Village, in Detroit, November 19, 2018.
The house at night. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    “We had a photo of him that we found online framed,” said Whitman, who found the picture through the University of Michigan's archives. “We also have a copy of his official portrait — the original is stored at the Federal Courthouse.”

    History has played a key role in not just decorating Whitman’s and Godlewski’s home, but bringing it back to life. They’ve combed through census records, ancestry websites and other documents to  find previous owners and details and photos of the house, which was designed by architect William Stratton, to maintain its historic integrity.

    “We wanted to be very careful to protect the history and the architect’s original vision,” said Whitman.

    All their hard work – and that of previous owners; the couple is the 11th set of owners of the home – will be on display Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 as part of the Indian Village Holiday Home Walk. The preview gala is on Dec. 7 and the walk is on Dec. 9 (see box for details). All proceeds benefit the Artelia Brown Court Scholarship fund for needy students.

    The 7,000-square-foot house has eight bedrooms, four bedrooms and two half baths. Pewabic tile is woven throughout the design – Stratton married Pewabic founder Mary Chase Perry in 1918 – including five Pewabic fireplaces. Whitman said decorating the house has been about striking the right balance.

    “Our goal has been if the original owner were to walk in, he wouldn’t be horrified,” he said. “But we also don’t want it to be Grandma’s house with doilies everywhere.”

    Tracing their home’s history has connected them with not only previous owners, but also Judge Angell’s granddaughter, who now lives in Birmingham. 

    “She realized after looking at some old photos we had of the house after it was completed in 1913 that she still owns several pieces of furniture that were once in the house,” said Whitman.

    Drawn to Indian Village

    Relocating to Detroit for work from Washington D.C. and New York, Whitman and Godlewski, who also have a place in northern Michigan, thought they wanted to buy a condo in downtown Detroit. But they changed their minds after attending the Indian Village summer home tour.

    “We were both drawn to Indian Village because of our love for history,” Whitman said. “...We looked at three or four before finding this one and instantly falling in love with it.”

    Luckily, the house’s hardest days were behind it. Previous owners Vince and Teresa Muniga, who bought the house in the early '80s, spent years bringing the house back from its dilapidated condition. They stripped decades of paint off walls, sanded trim and caulked windows. They bought painting and cleaning supplies by the gallon.

    “That first summer I stripped every outside window of 80 years of paint and old glazing compound to bare wood and re-glazed all exterior windows,” said Vince. “This required 24 cans of glazing compound.”

    By the time, Whitman and Godlewski, who works in the auto industry, bought the house, they were able to focus on the two areas that needed the most attention: the kitchen and the third floor. They removed two walls to open the kitchen and a rotten floor. They also did extensive work to the butler's pantry.

    “The butler’s pantry was in rough shape,” said Whitman. “Broomsticks were being used to hold up the upper cabinets, and the countertop was inexpensive Formica.”

    The third floor, meanwhile, has been converted into into a welcoming TV area with plaid carpeting, another spare bedroom and a gutted bathroom.

    To decorate the house, the couple worked with friend Deborah Slobin, owner of Keego Harbor’s Le Shoppe Too. Slobin helped them create a mix of mid-century and antique pieces. They also tapped the expertise of a friend in Chicago, John Blazey, who isn’t a designer but whose style they really love.

    The couple used Farrow & Ball paints and wallpaper throughout the house. The dining room features one of the boldest prints, Farrow & Ball’s Helleborus. 

    “We went with the big print because we loved the look but it also felt true to the era of the house,” said Whitman. “Plus we like to entertain so we wanted a room that’s bold. You’ll see the color carries through to the living room.”

    Historic accents

    Woven throughout the decor, meanwhile, are fitting historic accents, from the framed photos of Angell to vintage Native American pieces that pay homage to the neighborhood and street. 

    Muniga said it’s wonderful what Whitman and Godlewski have done with his former home, “taking it to the next step.”

    “Both have the same vision and determination that my wife and I had 37 years ago to restore this home and make (it) great again in the manner that was originally planned and built by Alexis Caswell Angell,” he said.

    Whitman and Godlewski have found more than an old, but new to them, home. In some ways, they’ve found a calling. 

    “We realized our passion was in caring for an old home,” said Whitman.

    Indian Village Holiday Home Tour

    • Preview gala at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 includes first glimpse of four of the five homes on this year's tour; progressive dinner; and open bar. Tickets are $125.
    • Holiday Tour from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9; tours will leave promptly every half hour from Iroquois Avenue Christ Lutheran Church at 2411 Iroquois Avenue. Tickets are $40.
    • Go to http://www.historicindianvillage.org/holiday-home-tour-2/.

