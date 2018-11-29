Five homes decked out for the holidays will open their doors for the upcoming Friends of the Rochester Hills Library Holiday Home Tour. (Photo: Friend of Rochester Hills Library)

Rochester Hills' holiday home tour returns Dec. 9

If you thought you'd missed this year's Friends of the Rochester Hills Library Holiday Home Tour, good news: You haven't. The tour, held in November for a number of years, is returning to its December roots and will be held from 12-5 p.m. Dec. 9. Five homes are on this year's tour and new this year is a custom-made home by Moceri Builders in its Greystone Manor development. And if you want to do a little holiday shopping at the end of the tour or before it, a Gift Boutique will be set up at Van Hoosen Museum Dairy Barn. Tickets are $25. For more information, including where to purchase tickets, go to https://rhpl.org/i-am/visit-friends-of-rhpl.

Carrie Wiederhold of Clinton Township will be selling her wares at the Potters Market, which runs through Sunday in Southfield. (Photo: Potters Market)

A mug of merriment: holiday ceramic sales

One is considered one of the biggest ceramics sales in the country. The other is a first for a newly formed potters guild in Canton Township. Both will offer gift ideas for those who love handcrafted pottery. The work of 140 ceramic artists from across Michigan and nearby states will be on display and for sale at the 43rd annual Potters Market, which runs through Sunday at the Southfield Civic Center. Buyers will find mugs, tiles, tableware and more. Pictured is the work of Clinton Township's Carrie Wiederhold of Gailanna Pottery. There will also be a special bulk area where items will range in price from $5 to $30 at the most. Admission is free. Visit www.thepottersmarket.com for hours and other details. The Cherry Hill Potters Guild, meanwhile, is holding its first ever Holiday Sale Dec. 7-9, featuring the work of 20 local artists based in western Wayne County. The sale is being held at the Canton Human Services Building at 50430 School House Road in Cherry Hill Village in Canton.

A magnetic knife rack by Long White Beard, which will have a booth at this weekend's Detroit Urban Craft Fair. (Photo: Long White Beard)

Detroit Urban Craft Fair returns to Masonic Temple

What happens when you mix unique artisans, a Detroit gem and the holidays? The Detroit Urban Craft Fair, of course. Billed as Michigan's largest and longest-running "indie craft fair," It returns to the Masonic Temple on Friday, Nov. 30, and runs through Sunday. More 100 artists will be featured this year, including Detroit ceramics studio Corbe and Berkley's June + December. Pictured is a Magnet Knife Rack by Ferndale's Long White Beard. For those eager to get their shopping started, it starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a $10 admission, but that drops to $1 on both Saturday and Sunday. Go to

https://detroiturbancraftfair.com/.

A vignette designed by interior designer Linda Shears at the RJ Thomas showroom in Troy demonstrates how to mix old and new decor (Photo: Scott Sprague Photography)

Design center vignettes demonstrate how to blend old and new

It takes a certain eye to be able to artfully meld antiques with new home decor. Local antiques aficionado Judy Frankel was chatting about that very skill earlier this year with Bob and Alaine Thomas of the RJ Thomas showrooms at the Michigan Design Center when the three came up with an idea: creating vignettes throughout the year in which local designers would demonstrate how to mix new with old. "It happened very quickly," explained Frankel of Judy Frankel Antiques. "The Unexpected Mix: The Beauty of Mixing Old with New" debuts Friday at one of the RJ Thomas showrooms, suite 82, at the design center, 1700 Stutz in Troy. The first vignettes, featuring antiques from Frankel's store and new decor, were created by interior designers Linda Shears and Carrie Long and will be in place until Feb. 15. Shears (whose vignette is pictured) and Long will also be part of a Meet and Greet from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 7. Vignettes will be changed quarterly and are open to the public. "The public is absolutely welcome," said Frankel. "The public can come at any time."

Pewabic Pottery's Mezuzah costs $36. (Photo: Pewabic Pottery)

Pewabic offers special Mezuzah

Hanukkah starts at sundown Sunday and if you’re looking for a unique gift this year, Pewabic Pottery is offering a ceramic version of a Mezuzah. A Mezuzah is typically a parchment inscribed with religious texts and attached in a case to the doorpost of a Jewish house as a sign of faith. Pewabic’s Mezuzah was designed by senior designer Genevieve Sylvia who found inspiration from their 6-inch by 12-inch Oak Leaf Tile, re-sculpting a detail of it to create the Mezuzah. It costs $36 and is available in Honey Gloss glaze, Leaf or Pewabic Blue. They've available both at Pewabic’s store on Jefferson or online at http://www.pewabicstore.org.



