One lucky winner will get a room reorganization. (Photo: Freeimages.com)

Farmington Hills man wins Messiest Room contest

What was once Mark Steele’s office in his Farmington Hills home eventually became his wife’s craft room. Beads, yarn and other supplies took over the space. But when Steele’s wife died earlier this year from cancer, he wasn’t sure what to do with the room or all of his wife’s supplies. Now he’ll have professional organizers from the Michigan chapter of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals to help him find his way as the winner of the Messiest Room contest. Steele beat more than two dozen other entrants in the contest, co-sponsored by Homestyle. Steele said he held a garage sale to downsize belongings and has also donated five carloads of items to charity but “it hasn’t made a dent,” he said. “I need help,” he wrote. Steele says he hopes the makeover, which will happen in January, will teach him how to approach organizing and decluttering the rest of his home.

One day only sale at Michigan’s Surplus Store

The state of Michigan’s Surplus Store in Lansing will open for one day only from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Their vast inventory includes property seized by police, items voluntarily surrendered at airports, surplus property from local public colleges and property no longer needed by government agencies. Categories include computers, phones, cameras, various knives, wine keys, sporting goods, musical equipment, tools, automotive equipment, furniture, jewelry and more. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) is responsible for collecting these items and making them available for purchase through the surplus store, which normally operates online. The MiBid online auction site is available 24 hours a day. The Surplus Store is located at 3111 West St. Joseph – Bldg. 600. For information, go to michigan.gov/surplus.

"Harvest" (Photo: Charles McGee)

Collected Detroit Gallery hosting first exhibit

The inaugural art exhibit: “Detroit in the World: Selections from a Detroit Art Connoisseur’s Collection” will be held at the new Collected Detroit Gallery from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Sat. The grand-opening exhibition showcases Detroit’s top talent alongside world-renowned artists with works by Detroit artists Judy Bowman, Tyree Guyton, Al Loving, Nicole Macdonald, Charles McGee, Jane Knight, Heather McGill, David Rubello, Robert Sestok, Gilda Snowden, Bryant Tillman and more as well as works by Jean Cocteau, Jean Dubuffet, Le Corbusier, Roy Lichtenstein, Joan Miró, Pablo Picasso, Renee Radell, Man Ray and others. The gallery is also working on establishing a scholarship for Cass Tech art students. Marion Hayden’s trio will perform at the opening reception. Ample parking is available in the lot across the street from the gallery located at 2439 Fourth Street. For information, email connecteddetroit@gmail.com.

Sleeping Girl With Deer tile. (Photo: Laurie Eisenhardt)

Ornaments and more from tile artist Laurie Eisenhardt

Popular tile artist Laurie Eisenhardt will host her annual holiday show at her Royal Oak studio from 10 – 5 Sat. and 11 – 4 Sun, then from 10 – 5 on Dec. 15. Stock up on ornaments, wall pockets, mosaics and more and enjoy refreshments while you shop. Park in front of the pink house on the street or in the church parking lot; follow the straw path to her mosaic-covered studio in the backyard. The address is 413 S. Pleasant St. If you have mobility issues or require special assistance, please call 248 544-1006. For information, go to laurieeisenhardt.com.

Floyd's shed sale will be held Friday through Sunday at Eastern Market. (Photo: Floyd)

Floyd having a shed sale at Eastern Market

At Floyd, they want to end the culture of disposability. So, when some furniture didn’t pass their strict inspections, they decided to give their hometown the chance to rescue some great pieces at a great price. Their “Shed Sale” will be held Fri. through Sun. at Eastern Market. Enjoy 50 percent savings on pieces with small dings or slight discolorations that still deserve a good home. Food trucks, coffee and other surprises are part of the fun. For every piece of furniture sold from the event, they will donate one to Humble Design. For sale hours and other info, go to floydhome.com.

