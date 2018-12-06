Post on Detroit's east side offers a wide mix of home goods from local artists. It also hosts regular make-and-take workshops. It's located in an old post office. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Gripped in a Christmas conundrum? Aren't sure what to get that hard to buy for loved one who has everything? Don't worry. Homestyle has your back.

We've scoured some of our favorite home decor stores in Metro Detroit to come up with a slew of fun gift ideas for you or design-loving friend or relative. There are housewares, textiles, unique home accents and holiday decor. Even better? Much of it is made right here in the Detroit area by local artisans.

That's the upside to Detroit being designated a UNESCO City of Design as it was in 2015, the first American city to get that distinction. But it fits. Turn around and there's a new shop opening in or near the city nearly every month with a uniquely Detroit perspective.

Urbanum -- Urbanun is derived from Latin and means "of or for the city" -- is an adorable new home decor shop that just opened its doors in September on Woodward near the New Center area. Owned by Brigid Beaubien, it's bursting with fun home-related gift ideas, from fluffy French feather dusters to Ruth Bader Ginsburg mugs (I adore a good mug).

When it comes to a quick go-to gift for someone, Beaubien is all about soap. She carries a line of French soaps she especially likes to give as small gifts.

"It's easy and then it's small enough that you don't feel bad if they don't get you anything," she said.

Post, which is located in an old post office on Kercheval on Detroit's east side, also offers a wide range of home goods and many of them are crafted right in the Detroit area. They have fun clocks, textiles, macrame and more.

Clare Fox, who co-owns Post with partner Wayne and are the artists behind the reclaimed wood company Mutual Adoration, says valet trays are a fun and useful gift idea.

"Men are sometimes hard to buy for but everyone needs a place to drop their keys," said Fox. "These are made with reclaimed wood and lined with leather off-cuts from auto interiors."

So whether you just started your holiday shopping or have just a few items to check out your list, keep these ideas in mind (see box for store addresses and websites). Some of these items you can even buy online right from your sofa.

The holidays aren't about stressing out about the perfect gift. They're about celebrating time with loved ones. So let us help.

Where to go?

Anthropologie: Locations on Maple in Birmingham (where a new design center for home decor opened this fall) and at Somerset Mall in Troy; anthropologie.com.

City Bird or Nest: 460 W. Canfield, Detroit; citybirdetroit.com.

Green Daffodil: 624 Livernois, Ferndale; greendaffodil.com or (248) 547-4172.

Haven: locations in downtown Northville and Plymouth; havenofplymouth.com or call (734) 454-6562 or (248) 348-8801.

Hunt & Noyer: huntandnoyer.com.

June & December: 2670 Coolidge, Berkley; juneanddecember.com or (248) 667-8941.

Leon & Lulu: 96 W. 14 Mile, Clawson; leonandlulu.com or (248) 288-3600.

Long White Beard: 860 Livernois, Ferndale; longwhitebeard.com or (248) 506-2470.

Marquette Castings: marquettecastings.com.

Post: 14500 Kercheval Street, Detroit; mutualadoration.com or (313) 939-2172.

Tootie and Tallulah's: 2600 W. 12 Mile, Berkley; tootieandtallulahs.com or (248) 850-7637

Urbanum: 6545 Woodward Ave., Detroit; (313) 771-4777.

West Elm: 215 W. Maple, Birmingham; westelm.com or (248) 593-8200

Yellow Door Art Market: 3141 12 Mile Road, Berkley; yellowdoorartmarket.com or (248) 336-2038.

