LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Gripped in a Christmas conundrum? Aren't sure what to get that hard to buy for loved one who has everything? Don't worry. Homestyle has your back.

We've scoured some of our favorite home decor stores in Metro Detroit to come up with a slew of fun gift ideas for you or design-loving friend or relative. There are housewares, textiles, unique home accents and holiday decor. Even better? Much of it is made right here in the Detroit area by local artisans.

That's the upside to Detroit being designated a UNESCO City of Design as it was in 2015, the first American city to get that distinction. But it fits. Turn around and there's a new shop opening in or near the city nearly every month with a uniquely Detroit perspective.

Homestyle Holiday Gift Guide
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Glass Wolfard Lamps are a lovely way to add some ambiance to any holiday table. They're available at Detroit's Urbanum for $74.95.
Need some gift ideas this holiday season? Homestyle is here to help. Wolfard Oil Lamps, available at Urbanum on Woodward in Detroit in several sizes, add a sense of elegance to any holiday table. Prices range from $58 for the smallest size to $74.95 for the tallest. Urbanum
Fullscreen
Shayla Johnson of Detroit-based Scarlet Crane Creations makes pillows, tea towels and other textiles based on patterns and designs she's created. Her hand-drawn motifs are then screen-printed onto all natural fabrics. Scarlet Crane products are available at Post, the Peacock Room and Urbanum in Detroit and the FOUND gallery in Ann Arbor. The Detroit Landmarks Tea Towel is $16. The pillow is $45.
Shayla Johnson of Detroit-based Scarlet Crane Creations makes pillows, tea towels and other textiles based on patterns and designs she's created. Her hand-drawn motifs are then screen-printed onto all natural fabrics. Scarlet Crane products are available at Post, the Peacock Room and Urbanum in Detroit and the FOUND gallery in Ann Arbor. The Detroit Landmarks Tea Towel is $16. The pillow is $45. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
Scarlet Crane Creations' pillows at Urbanum in Detroit.
Urbanum offers Scarlet Crane's Peace. Love. Detroit. pillow and Detroit Landmarks pillow. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
x
Urbanum also has a fun mix of faux greenery, trees and other holiday trimmings for the home. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
Talk about fancy: A French feather duster. Owner Brigid Beaubien says she also hangs her duster up at home so others can appreciate its beautiful shape. It's $65.
Talk about fancy: A French feather duster. Urbanum owner Brigid Beaubien says she hangs her duster up at home so others can appreciate it's beautiful shape. It's $65. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
x
For the left-leaning friend or loved one in your life, Urbanum offers mugs in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They're $14.95. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
x
Located in an old post office on Kercheval on Detroit's east side, Post offers a range of locally made, hand-crafted goods, from woven arts and picture frames to ceramics to textiles and jewelry. It has a retail space in the front and six artist studios in the back. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
Bright, bold flowers bring these handprinted Stacy Malasky tea towels to life. They're available at Post in Detroit.
Bright, bold flowers bring these handprinted Stacy Malasky tea towels to life. They're available at Post in Detroit. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
Valet trays from Mutual Adoration.
Aren't sure what to get the man in your life? Consider a valet tray. Mutual Adoration makes these trays from reclaimed wood ($58). They're lined with leather off-cuts from auto interiors.  Mutual Adoration
Fullscreen
These walnut candlestick holders are hand-crafted by Kyle Huntoon of Hunt & Noyer Woodworks in Detroit. Inspired by Danish, Deco, and midcentury designs, they range in price from $38-$64. They're available at Next:Space's Holiday Small Shop, 2000 Hilton in Ferndale. It's open 12-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
These walnut candlestick holders are hand-crafted by Kyle Huntoon of Hunt & Noyer Woodworks in Detroit. Inspired by Danish, Deco, and midcentury designs, they range in price from $38-$64. They're available at Next:Space's Holiday Small Shop, 2000 Hilton in Ferndale. It's open 12-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Hunt & Noyer
Fullscreen
Royal Oak-based Marquette Castings -- named after the city in the Upper Peninsula -- makes carbon and cast iron skillets.
Royal Oak-based Marquette Castings -- its name comes from Michigan's iron town in the Upper Peninsula -- makes carbon steel and cast iron cookware built to last a lifetime. They aren't cheap -- most cost more than $100 -- but "it's something you'll have for the rest of your life," said co-owner Eric Steckling.  Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
x
Its skillets come in several sizes. They also make Dutch ovens.  x
Fullscreen
x
Its Carbon Steel skillets have the same properties as cast iron -- they're nonstick and can work with any type of cooking method. They're the type of pan that will quickly become your favorite, says Steckling, the co-owner. "It's consistent and durable." x
Fullscreen
Mirrors and macrame make a statement at the new design center at Anthropologie in Birmingham.
Mirrors and macrame make a statement at the new design center at Anthropologie in Birmingham. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
City Bird's Detroit Flora & Fauna mugs ($12) features 10 flora and fauna common to Detroit, including fox, deer and mallard ducks.
City Bird's Detroit Flora & Fauna mugs ($12) feature 10 creatures and plants common to the city, including cottontail rabbits, fox and mallard ducks. City Bird
Fullscreen
Succulent and air plants at Post.
Another gift option? Plants. These succulents come to life in beautiful containers at Post. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
x
x Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
Looking for a gift for the foodie or gardener in the family? Berkley's June & December makes a fun Garden Herb Mixed Napkin Set for $38. Thyme, lavender, sage and rosemary are screenprinted on 100 percent flour sack cotton napkins.
Looking for a gift for the foodie or gardener in the family? Berkley's June & December makes a fun Garden Herb Mixed Napkin Set for $38. Thyme, lavender, sage and rosemary are screenprinted on 100 percent flour sack cotton napkins. June & December
Fullscreen
x
West Elm in Birmingham offers fun cocktail plates in a variety of patterns. x
Fullscreen
Marna McGlinn Ceramics at the Yellow Door Art Market in Berkley ooze a sense of fun and whimsy.
Marna McGlinn Ceramics at the Yellow Door Art Market in Berkley ooze a sense of fun and whimsy. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
Ferndale's Long White Beard makes a bath caddy, perfect for lounging in the tub with a good book or coloring book. They also recently introduced an adjustable bath caddy to fit different size tubs ($100).
Ferndale's Long White Beard makes a bath caddy, perfect for lounging in the tub with a good book or coloring book. They also recently introduced an adjustable bath caddy to fit different size tubs ($100). Long White Beard
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Urbanum -- Urbanun is derived from Latin and means "of or for the city" --  is an adorable new home decor shop that just opened its doors in September on Woodward near the New Center area. Owned by Brigid Beaubien, it's bursting with fun home-related gift ideas, from fluffy French feather dusters to Ruth Bader Ginsburg mugs (I adore a good mug).

    When it comes to a quick go-to gift for someone, Beaubien is all about soap. She carries a line of French soaps she especially likes to give as small gifts. 

    "It's easy and then it's small enough that you don't feel bad if they don't get you anything," she said.

    Post, which is located in an old post office on Kercheval on Detroit's east side, also offers a wide range of home goods and many of them are crafted right in the Detroit area. They have fun clocks, textiles, macrame and more. 

    Clare Fox, who co-owns Post with partner Wayne and are the artists behind the reclaimed wood company Mutual Adoration, says valet trays are a fun and useful gift idea.

    "Men are sometimes hard to buy for but everyone needs a place to drop their keys," said Fox. "These are made with reclaimed wood and lined with leather off-cuts from auto interiors."

    So whether you just started your holiday shopping or have just a few items to check out your list, keep these ideas in mind (see box for store addresses and websites). Some of these items you can even buy online right from your sofa. 

    The holidays aren't about stressing out about the perfect gift. They're about celebrating time with loved ones. So let us help. 

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mfeighan

    Where to go?

    Anthropologie: Locations on Maple in Birmingham (where a new design center for home decor opened this fall) and at Somerset Mall in Troy; anthropologie.com. 

    City Bird or Nest: 460 W. Canfield, Detroit; citybirdetroit.com.

    Green Daffodil: 624 Livernois, Ferndale; greendaffodil.com or (248) 547-4172.

    Haven: locations in downtown Northville and Plymouth; havenofplymouth.com or call (734) 454-6562 or (248) 348-8801.

    Hunt & Noyer: huntandnoyer.com.

    June & December: 2670 Coolidge, Berkley; juneanddecember.com or (248) 667-8941.

    Leon & Lulu: 96 W. 14 Mile, Clawson; leonandlulu.com or (248) 288-3600.

    Long White Beard: 860 Livernois, Ferndale; longwhitebeard.com or (248) 506-2470.

    Marquette Castings: marquettecastings.com.

    Post: 14500 Kercheval Street, Detroit; mutualadoration.com or (313) 939-2172.

    Tootie and Tallulah's: 2600 W. 12 Mile, Berkley; tootieandtallulahs.com or (248) 850-7637

    Urbanum: 6545 Woodward Ave., Detroit; (313) 771-4777.

    West Elm: 215 W. Maple, Birmingham; westelm.com or (248) 593-8200

    Yellow Door Art Market: 3141 12 Mile Road, Berkley; yellowdoorartmarket.com or (248) 336-2038.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2018/12/06/homestyle-gift-guide-detroit/2164126002/