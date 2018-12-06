The Pantone Color Institute has named Living Coral its 2019 Color of the Year. (Photo: Pantone)

The new year has an orange hue.

That's according to color authority the Pantone Color Institute, which on Thursday named Living Coral as the Color of the Year 2019.

Calling it "an animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone," the color institute said it's a "nurturing color" that appears in nature yet "at the same time, displays a lively presence within social media."

"Color is an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities and this is particularly true for Living Coral,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a press release. “With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanizing and heartening qualities displayed by the convivial Pantone Living Coral hit a responsive chord.”

Pantone isn't the first to pick an orange hue for its Color of the Year for 2019. Sherwin-Williams named Cavern Clay, a warm terra cotta, its top color for 2019. Behr, meanwhile, named Blueprint, a smoky blue, the 2019 Color of the Year.

To select the Color of the Year, Pantone's color experts sift through color trends across the globe, looking for color influences in the entertainment industry, fashion, art and all areas of designs.

“Color enhances and influences the way we experience life,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, in a press release. “As a shade that affirms life through a dual role of energizing and nourishing, ...Living Coral reinforces how colors can embody our collective experience and reflect what is taking place in our global culture at a moment in time.”

Pantone's Living Coral comes after it named Ultra Violet its top color for 2018. Pantone has been naming a Color of the Year since 2000.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

(313) 223-4686

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2018/12/06/pantone-color-institute-living-coral/2226381002/