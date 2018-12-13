Plymouth Nursery will become the sixth English Gardens location. (Photo: English Gardens)

A year after closing its Ann Arbor location, English Gardens will again have a presence on Metro Detroit's west side -- this time in Plymouth.

The family-owned chain on Wednesday announced it has acquired Plymouth Nursery, located at 9900 Ann Arbor Road West, which will become the retailer's sixth location.

"English Gardens has been looking for a new location in this market since we lost the lease on our Ann Arbor store in January 2018," said president John Garin in a press release. "We are very pleased about this opportunity and look forward to servicing customers who frequented our previous store, and meeting current Plymouth Nursery customers."

The 12,000-square-foot nursery, which also has a 12,000-square-foot greenhouse, sits on a 19-acre site at the corner of Ann Arbor Road and Gotfredson. It'll offer plants and garden products, along with a Garden Pharmacy to help customers diagnose plant problems and a Patio Furniture Design Center.

Plymouth Nursery owner Jeff Jones, who has owned the business for 32 years, said he has "mixed emotions" about the sale. Jones bought the nursery, which started in 1931, from his parents in 1986. He plans to retire.

"I am sad that after 55 years this wonderful company will no longer be in the hands of my family," said Jones in a press release. "However, it is with great joy that I turn the reins over to English Gardens.

Plymouth Nursery will close Dec. 30 and English Gardens will open March 1. English Gardens will celebrate 65 years in business in 2019. It also has locations in Eastpointe, Clinton Township, Dearborn Heights, Royal Oak and West Bloomfield.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2018/12/13/english-gardens-plymouth-nursery/2300842002/