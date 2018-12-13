Cloth & Kind's new virtual store offers a range of home goods including ornaments for the holidays. (Photo: Cloth and Kind)

Ann Arbor design form opens virtual store

In demand interior design firm Cloth & Kind, based in Ann Arbor, has opened a new virtual store on its website, making it even easier to add a touch of their chic, cool look to your own home. Launched last week, the new online shop offers rugs, pillows, art, soft goods and more. Some of its rugs are vintage. There's also a link for holiday gifts and ornaments. Furniture, case goods, lighting and hardware also will eventually be available through their website. Go to shop.clothandkind.com.

Plymouth Nursery will become the sixth English Gardens location. (Photo: English Gardens)

English Gardens to open sixth location in Plymouth

Big news, Metro Detroit gardeners: English Gardens has announced plans to open a new location in Plymouth. The family-owned chained on Wednesday announced it has acquired Plymouth Nursery, located at 9900 Ann Arbor Road West, which will become the retailer's sixth location. "English Gardens has been looking for a new location in this market since we lost the lease on our Ann Arbor store in January 2018," said president Jeff Garin in a press release. "We are very pleased about this opportunity and look forward to servicing customers who frequented our previous store, and meeting current Plymouth Nursery customers." Plymouth Nursery, owned by Jeff Jones, who will retire, will close Dec. 30 and English Gardens will open March 1. The store sits on a 19-acre site and in addition to garden products and plants, it'll offer a Garden Pharmacy to help customers diagnose plant troubles. and Patio Furniture Design Center.

Ceramics, art, textile and more -- all made by Michigan Arts -- are for sale at the Detroit Artists' Market holiday shop. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Art for the Holiday at Artists Market runs through Dec. 30

Looking for unique, one of a kind gifts for someone special in your life? The Detroit Artists Market is holding its annual Art for the Holidays, featuring handcrafted gifts from artists all over Michigan. And on Saturday only, all purchases will be 15 percent off. Customers will find fiber art, prints, ceramics, jewelry and more. The Detroit Artists Market is at 4719 Woodward Avenue. The market runs through Dec. 30. Call (313) 832-8540 or email info@detroitartistsmarket.org.

Etsy shop Recipe Tea Towels can make customized tea or kitchen towels with your family recipes. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Customized tea towels pay homage to family recipes

I can picture my aunt's writing, her pretty cursive spelling out the ingredients of her famous Caesar salad dressing on a small recipe card. I still have the card, tucked away with my cookbooks. Now there's a way to pay homage to those family recipes in a more permanent way -- on a dish or tea towel. Recipe Tea Towels, an Etsy website based in Tennessee, makes customized tea or kitchen towels from family recipe cards. They're $18. The turnaround time is three to five days from time a proof has been approved. Go to www.etsy.com/shop/recipeteatowels.

