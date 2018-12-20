Homestyle: Antique paradise inside 1930's Pontiac home
Deborah Silver stands outside of her home built in 1930 in Pontiac, December 12, 2018.
Deborah Silver, who grew up in a 1950s tract house, stands in front of her 1930 historic home in Pontiac, flanked by the vintage pots that convinced her to buy the property. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Deborah Silver stands in a room she calls her reliquary which includes dried and preserved moss on the ceiling and a cupola lined with seashells and sea glass.
A former sun porch was renovated into the room the homeowner calls her reliquary or cabinet of curiosities, where she displays favorite collections. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A room nicknamed the reliquary includes dried and preserved moss on the ceiling and a cupola lined with seashells and sea glass.
A highlight of the reliquary room is the moss and seashell covered ceiling, a reference, she says, to classical gardens in Italy and France. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Poinsettias accent a room nicknamed the reliquary.
Poinsettias fill vintage garden urns in the sunroom/reliquary room that overlooks a fountain-filled back yard. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A room nicknamed the reliquary includes dried and preserved moss on the ceiling and a cupola lined with seashells and sea glass.
Silver did the back-breaking work on the cupola herself. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A room nicknamed the reliquary includes dried and preserved moss on the ceiling and a cupola lined with seashells and sea glass.
The intricate cupola ceiling includes more than 600 pounds of white beach glass. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A room nicknamed the reliquary includes dried and preserved moss on the ceiling, taxidermy, and pottery.
Pottery and other treasures fill Silver’s “cabinet of curiosities.” The faux bois table was made by Branch Studio. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A room nicknamed the reliquary includes dried and preserved moss on the ceiling and a cupola lined with seashells and sea glass.
Poinsettias add a seasonal touch in the sunroom David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A room nicknamed the reliquary includes bugs on display.
Shadow boxes in the reliquary room pay homage to the natural world. Deborah collects “anything vintage garden,” she says. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A display of baby doll heads covers the wall in a small hallway.
A display of baby doll heads covers the wall in a small hallway. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A display of baby doll heads covers the wall in a small hallway.
Inveterate collectors, the couple displays items throughout the house. Here, a small wall near Buck’s office features his collection of vintage doll heads. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A display of baby doll heads covers the wall in a small hallway.
She gets a mixture of reactions to the wall filled with doll heads. “Some people think it’s creepy, but I think they’re interesting,” she says.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A pair of Simplex vintage movie projectors once owned by the Fisher family anchor a room of antique electronics.
 The two large projectors once belonged to Max Fisher and were the first movie projectors ever used in a private residence, Deborah says. “Buck wanted to put them in the living room but I talked him out of it,” she adds. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Voltage meters on display in a room of antique electronics.
Voltage meters are among the antique electronics displayed in Buck’s office. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Voltage meters and a pair of slide wire potentiometers highlight a room of antique electronics.
Grouping disparate vintage electronics together on a single wall helps them read as a large piece of art. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A pair of Simplex vintage movie projectors once owned by the Fisher family anchor a room of antique electronics.
A pair of Simplex vintage movie projectors once owned by the Fisher family anchor a room of antique electronics. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A slide wire potentiometer on display in a room of antique electronics.
A slide wire potentiometer on display in a room of antique electronics. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A pair of Simplex vintage movie projectors once owned by the Fisher family anchor a room of antique electronics.
A pair of Simplex vintage movie projectors once owned by the Fisher family anchor a room of antique electronics. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A pair of Simplex vintage movie projectors once owned by the Fisher family anchor a room of antique electronics.
A leather chair invite relaxing in Buck’s office. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The kitchen is lined with decorative plates.
The small galley kitchen was redone about 15 years ago and is both light and bright. Silver commissioned the long wooden island when she renovated the kitchen. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The kitchen has a stone tile floor.
The compact but charming kitchen features a stone inset floor and a custom island. Silver also collects vintage plates, including some by Hermes and Portmeirion, some of which are displayed on the far wall. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The dining room walls are lined with prints of French gardens from the 1920s.
The table and chairs were recycled and painted black. Templeton Building Co. made the custom sideboard, which features antique papier mache goats that would have been once been used in a Nativity scene. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The dining room walls are lined with prints of French gardens from the 1920s.
The dining room is lined with vintage black and white images of French gardens. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A portrait of Frida Kahlo anchors the living room.
An oversized image of Frida Kahlo by artist Nancy Mitchnick is featured in the living room. “We loaned it to MOCAD for a retrospective not long ago,” Deborah says. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A room nicknamed the reliquary includes taxidermy and pottery.
Natural objects form an inviting tableau on a living room table David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The exterior of a 1930 home owned by Deborah Silver, in Pontiac.
Vintage pots on the exterior are original to the 1930 house. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
An antique faux bois sculpture in the living room.
Unusual holiday decorations include this vintage faux bois and folk art reindeer. “It was designer Brian Killian’s favorite piece in the whole house,” she says of the late designer. “He would call me every six months to see if I was ready to sell it.” David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A wirework swan anchors the living room.
A wirework swan anchors the living room. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The living room of a 1930 home owned by Deborah Silver.
The living room features a grouping that designer Ann Heath Templeton calls her “flop group,” designed to encourage relaxing and intimate conversation. The large barrel chairs are new but the others were reupholstered. “Ann was great about working with things I already owned,” Deborah says. The custom coffee table is by Barry Harrison of Art Harrison Design. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A Christmas tree in the living room.
Silver opted for dramatic branches festooned with contemporary gold and silver ornaments from Detroit Garden Works instead of a traditional tree. The urn is an antique English piece and “a beauty,” Deborah says. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The fireplace and mantle in the living room.
The fireplace was redone about 20 years ago, Deborah says. This year she lined the mantel with a natural garland made of dried magnolia leaves. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A Christmas tree in the living room.
Boxwood adds a touch of green to Silver’s holiday “tree.” Each year, she tries to vary her decorations. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The front porch includes poinsettias and wicker furniture.
Vintage cast iron urns on the enclosed front porch welcome visitors to Silver’s Pontiac home. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Potted bushes accent a 1930 home owned by Deborah Silver, in Pontiac.
 Pots on the lushly planted property feature a mix of greens and dried branches David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The living room.
The living room was painted a soft gray by Benjamin Moore to show off the couple’s art collection. The entrance to the room features a reproduction of an old sleigh sold in the shop. “It has so much presence,” Deborah says. “To me it just says holiday.” David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Deborah Silver knew she wanted to buy the 1930s bungalow in Pontiac’s historic Seminole Hills  district before she even stepped through the door.

    “A friend let me know that the house was on the market,” she explains. “I made arrangements to meet the broker, and arrived a little early. Though the house had a red roof, and trim the most intense shade of emerald green, what I noticed first was a set of four cast iron urns the likes of which I had never seen. I decided to try to buy the house before I ever set foot inside -- those urns were just so beautiful.”

    It turns out the urns had been custom made for the house by the Wilson Foundry and Machine Co. and that the house had been built by A.R. Wilson as a wedding present for his son and daughter-in-law in 1930, a history the owner of Sylvan Lake's Detroit Garden Works, Branch Studio and Deborah Silver and Co. recounts on her blog, Dirt Simple. “I fell for them head over heels,” she explains. “I believe my four pots were more than likely the only garden urns ever produced at this foundry devoted to engine blocks for Jeeps.”

    Smitten with the pots, she also loved the one-story home’s architecture, a style she calls “an amalgamation of arts and crafts and Spanish-style.” “The living room, which has no windows of its own, has a coved ceiling almost 11 feet high and its own flat roof. I loved that it was made from concrete block and finished in steel lath and plaster. It was a solidly built house and so quiet.”

    Color it beautiful

    She was less than enchanted, however, with the mauve and teal wallpaper throughout and the dated Formica in the kitchen, part of a 1970s-era redo. After purchasing the house she got to work, updating in phases as time, energy and budget allowed. She removed old wallpaper, painted each room in a saturated, intense color – dark terra cotta for the living room, butter yellow for the kitchen, and green with cherry red trim in the dining room, she points out. She replaced the boiler, added air conditioning and renovated the kitchen, with new wood floors routed in the shape of bricks and a stone inset, soapstone counters and new appliances. She even added a new cupola and tower to the back porch, a space she refers to as her reliquary or cabinet of curiosities, a reference to a way of displaying items that emerged in the 16th century.

    Cabinet of curiosities

    Overlooking the backyard, the one-time sunroom has a tile floor and is a fascinating space filled with things that intrigue and excite the couple. “I’ve always appreciated the beauty of the natural world, things like bugs and butterflies,” she says.  Nearby, a Mexican santos bought years ago in Italy, geodes, and vintage pottery sit on a stone and concrete table produced by her company, Branch Studio. A visitor could spent hours exploring the treasures displayed in the small space.

    The room’s piece de resistance, however, is the cupola she spent 2 ½ months lining with 600 pounds of beach glass and shells, an homage to grottoes she had seen and admired in Europe. “Obviously I couldn’t have shells outside in Michigan, so I decided to do this,” she explains. Much like Michelangelo and the Sistine Chapel, she did the painstaking detail work herself. “I’d spend 20 minutes, then get off the ladder for a bit, then get back up,” she remembers of the project.

    Lightening up

    Three years ago, after more than 20 years in the house, she and her 15-year partner. Buck Moffat, decided their home needed a radical change.  “It was dominated by an intense and dark color scheme,” she says. “What we had seemed dated, and it was.  We were ready for our home to lighten up.”

    The couple enlisted the help of designer Ann Heath Templeton, owner and principal of Duncan Fuller Interiors. “I was familiar with her work via my landscape clients, and I respected her eye,” Silver explains. “After an initial visit, she suggested that all the color I had put to the walls was at a time in my life when I did not have much in the way of art or sculpture. The wall color was the art. She convinced me that the time had come to create an interior scheme which would feature what we had collected over the years.”

    Templeton suggested adding a whitewash finish to the oak floors, painting all of the rooms in a serene pale blue gray with white trim, and arranging the living room like a gallery space to showcase art the couple had acquired over the years.  While in most places she suggested lightening up, the designer also added punches of black – in the new stain in the kitchen’s wood floors, in the repainted vintage dining room table and chairs, in the 110 black-framed 1920s photographs of French gardens that now adorn the dining room walls. “Ann is a fan of using black to punctuate,” Deborah explains. “At first I was dubious, but I really like the result.”

    Home for the holidays

    Silver decorates about 40 client homes for the holidays, she says. When it comes to her own place, she likes to mix it up from year to year. “Naturally, I do emphasize the holiday/winter décor on the outside,” she explains.  “I light all of my pots, and I run those lights all winter. I see that outdoor lighting as a form of winter gardening. It has the added value of lighting up walkways and porches at a time of year when it is dark as much as it is light. Rob (her partner at the store, Rob Yedinak) does a terrific job of loading in a great selection of materials for the winter and holiday. The hard part is choosing which route to take. “

    “I like doing the holiday inside different every year. I always have a holiday tree-but it could be bare branches in a pot, like this year, a grapevine reindeer decorated with a lighted collar, a lighted and decorated topiary form, or a traditional tree.” She enjoys considering the creative possibilities that the season brings. This year’s “tree” came from a Bradford pear that had died on her nearby property. “People shouldn’t feel obligated to represent a Christmas tree in a specific way.”

    That’s not to say she doesn’t appreciate tradition. Throughout the house is a collection of compotes and other 1880s glass pieces in the Snail pattern that once belonged to her mom and was always used during the holidays. Today it can be found in Deborah’s butler’s pantry and holding pride of place when filled with fruit and used as a centerpiece on the dining room table.

    After the frenetic season, her serene home feels especially welcoming at the end of a long day, she says. “We do a lot of winter and holiday decorating, so my landscape crew is busy until just before Christmas. I get through January and February by reading, planning for spring, drawing, and writing.  There is a way that the winter is a relief for me. The gardening season is non-stop and intense. I like a bit of quiet time. “

    A real living room

    Silver’s favorite room is the newly reconfigured living room, which features a space Templeton calls a “flop group,” consisting of six upholstered chairs arranged in a circle. “The living room wasn’t used like in so many homes,” the designer explains. “Now it’s the perfect place to read the New York Times or enjoy a glass of wine. It works in pajamas or in black tie.”

    “We use it so much more than we ever did before,” Silver says of the space. “Just to pass through it is a pleasure. I love how our house is perfect for two, but it handles company with aplomb. I credit Ann for making the entire house work visually, and practically. It has a refreshingly contemporary look that does a great job of respecting the architecture. The house is light and airy, and the art has come alive. Both Buck and I are delighted with the result.”

