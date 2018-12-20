According to the new 2018 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study, one in 10 master bathrooms is the same size or larger than the master bedroom. And farmhouse style is growing in popularity. (Photo: Kathryn MacDonald)

Study finds accessibility key in bathroom reno designs

Aging baby boomers who’d like to stay in their homes as they grow older are making accessibility a big part of their bathroom renovations plans, making them bigger and adding features like grab bars, according to Houzz.com’s new 2018 U.S. Bathroom Trends Study. The survey of 1,100 homeowners, released in mid November, found that one-third of Baby Boomers are addressing current aging needs, while nearly a quarter are planning ahead for future needs as they renovate a master bathroom. The survey also found 47 percent change the bathroom layout and 34 percent remove the bathtub. Other upgrades include installing accessibility features like seats, low curbs, grab bars and non-slide floors in upgraded showers and bathtubs. To see the full survey results, go to https://www.houzz.com/ideabooks/ 115981815/

list/2018-us-houzz-bathroom-trends-study.

Buy Photo In January, Birminghan-based interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins will open a second office in New York. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Corey Damen Jenkins to open new NYC office

Popular Birmingham interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins of Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates is branching out. In January, Jenkins plans to open a second office on Park Avenue in New York's Flatiron District. Jenkins plans to keep his Birmingham office as his flagship location but having a second office in New York has been a goal for five years. "As you can imagine, it's a huge step and I wanted to wait until it was the right time," said Jenkins in an email. "That time has finally come. The new office will offer great logistical support for our clients in the New York Tri-State area." Jenkins said his team is currently working on large residential projects in New Canaan, Connecticut and Summit, New Jersey so a second office will help. But he remains dedicated to Detroit's resurgence. "I have an amazing team there and I’m so grateful to have them by my side as we embark on this new chapter in our careers," he said.

Artist Chad Wentzel makes puzzles from birch and hand-paints each piece. (Photo: Isabelle Weiss)

(Not So) Small Holiday Shop features work of 10 local artisans

Talk about a unique holiday gift: Detroit Artist Chad Wentzel makes puzzles -- yes, puzzles -- from birch. The pieces are then handpainted and fit in a laser cut wood holder. His larger puzzles are $300 and the small ones are $150. Wentzel is one of several artists featured at the (Not So) Small Holiday Shop at the Next:Space Gallery, 2000 Hilton Road in Ferndale. Curator Isabelle Weiss says everything is between $30 and $300 and "specially curated to have a little gift of one-of-kind local design for everybody on your list." The shop also features light sculptures by Nicholas Tilma, mirrors by Alex Drew and NO ONE and porcelain cups from Elysia Vandenbussche. The shop is open from 12-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment. Pieces also are available through Weiss's website, nextspacedetroit.com.

Colors of the Wood in downtown Northville doesn't use any dye or stain on its products. (Photo: Facebook/Colors of the Wood)

New woodworking store offers cutting boards, serving trays

Colors of the Wood is a business that lives up to its name in Northville. Located at 140 N. Center Street and owned by husband and wife duo Bobby and Michelle Johnson, the company makes cutting boards, serving trays, end tables and more from more than 20 unique species of hardwoods. They don't use any stains or dyes to make sure their products are safe and natural. Colors of the Wood, which opened this fall, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Sunday. Hours may be subject to change. For information, go to www.facebook.com/colorsofthewood or online at www.amazon.com/handmade/ColorsOfTheWood.

Earlier this fall, Dutch gardener Piet Oudolf unveiled his master plan a garden on Belle Isle. (Photo: Heather Saunders)

Oudolf Garden Detroit raises $2.3 million

World renowned garden designer Piet Oudolf’s vision for creating a garden on Detroit’s Belle Isle is inching closer to becoming a reality. Organizers for Oudolf Garden Detroit say they’ve raised $2.3 million for the garden, putting them $1.7 million from their $4 million goal. Donations include a $750,000 grant from the Hudson-Webber Foundation in October and a $250,000 Knight Arts Challenge grant from the The Knight Foundation, awarded in November. And earlier this month, the Erb Foundation Board voted to give $500,000 toward the garden that will include a stormwater demonstration garden as part of the design. More than $900,000 in private donations also have been raised. Volunteers are now working to build an endowment to maintain the garden. To donate, go to oudolfgardendetroit.org/donate.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2018/12/20/welcome-mat-corey-damen-jenkins/2290674002/