What's hot, not for 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

IN: Black is here to stay in 2019, especially black and white kitchens. “Love this with gold faucetry and gold light fixtures,” said Troy interior designer Terry Ellis of Room Service Interior Design. “It’s basic colors with a good shelf life.”
IN: Black is here to stay in 2019, especially black and white kitchens. “Love this with gold faucetry and gold light fixtures,” said Troy interior designer Terry Ellis of Room Service Interior Design. “It’s basic colors with a good shelf life.” Fine House Studio
Fullscreen
OUT: All white kitchens.
OUT: All white kitchens. Aaron Lavinsky, TNS
Fullscreen
IN: Dark, moody paint hues.
IN: Dark, moody paint hues. Alexandra Crafton
Fullscreen
OUT: Gray everything.
OUT: Gray everything. Benjamin Benschneider, TNS
Fullscreen
IN: Curved sofas and sectionals such as these sofas from the Weiman Furniture Company. They were part of the decor in the library at this year's Junior League of Detroit's Designers' Show House at the Charles T. Fisher mansion. This room was designed by Jeanine Haith of ShowHouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe.
IN: Curved sofas and sectionals such as these sofas from the Weiman Furniture Company. They were part of the decor in the library at this year's Junior League of Detroit's Designers' Show House at the Charles T. Fisher mansion. This room was designed by Jeanine Haith of ShowHouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe. Clarence Tabb Jr.
Fullscreen
IN: Pantone's Color of the Year for 2019, Living Coral. Picutred is a similar color from Sherwin-Williams, Coral Reef.
IN: Pantone's Color of the Year for 2019, Living Coral. Picutred is a similar color from Sherwin-Williams, Coral Reef. Sherwin-Williams
Fullscreen
Pantone says enigmatic purples have long been symbolic
OUT: Radiant Orchid, Pantone's 2018 Color of the Year. Houzz
Fullscreen
IN: Mixed metallics.
IN: Mixed metallics. Target
Fullscreen
x
Buy Photo
OUT: Chevron patterns. Charles V. Tines/The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
IN: Statement ceilings.
IN: Statement ceilings. Walls of Virtue
Fullscreen
IN: Passementerie or trimmings and embellishments, such as tassels.
IN: Passementerie or trimmings and embellishments, such as tassels. Home Goods
Fullscreen
OUT: Minimalism.
OUT: Minimalism. Steve Ringman, TNS
Fullscreen
Gretchen Whitmer gives her acceptance speech after being elected the next governor of Michigan, in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at the Sound Board Theater at MotorCity Casino.
Buy Photo
IN: Michigan's new governor, Gretchen Whitmer. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, Gov. Rick Snyder answers questions after a press conference in Portage, Mich. Snyder has signed Republican-backed laws to significantly scale back citizen-initiated measures to raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave for workers. The term-limited Republican governor's move Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, is sure to prompt a lawsuit over an unprecedented strategy adopted by lame-duck lawmakers. (Daniel Vasta/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP File)
OUT: Outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder. Daniel Vasta, AP
Fullscreen
The eight-story Shinola Hotel at 1400 Woodward in downtown Detroit is preparing for its public opening on January 2, 2019. The boutique hotel has 129 guest rooms plus 16,000 square feet for shops, bars and food.
Buy Photo
IN: Detroit's new Shinola Hotel on Woodward, which will open in January. It has 129 guest rooms and 16,000 square feet for shops, bars and food. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
OUT: Detroit's Hard Rock Cafe, which will close in January.
Buy Photo
OUT: Detroit's Hard Rock Cafe, which will close in January. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
IN: Behr's 2019 Color of the Year, Blueprint.
IN: Behr's 2019 Color of the Year, Blueprint. Behr
Fullscreen
IN: Cavern Clay, Sherwin-Williams' 2019 Color of the Year.
IN: Cavern Clay, Sherwin-Williams' 2019 Color of the Year. Sherwin-Williams
Fullscreen
U.S. women's soccer player Carli Lloyd celebrates after
IN: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Carli Lloyd (pictured) and the U.S. Women's team will defend their title. France will host the tournament, which starts in June. Pedro Vilela, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Danijel Subasic of Croatia saves Denmark's fourth penalty
OUT: The FIFA Men's World Cup. Julian Finney / Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Don't look now but the decade with no name is nearly over.

    With 2019 at our doorstep, it's an interesting time in the world. In fact, interesting may be an understatement. Divisive politics seem to have become the norm -- made even uglier by social media -- but we survived a gubernatorial election this fall along with midterms. And we're still here. So that's something.

    But it makes sense why we're craving a sense of peace and solace at home. We need a place to get away from the craziness.

    That doesn't mean we want our homes to be boring though. We want them to be anything but. In fact, Birmingham interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins believes the minimalism trend that has been popular for awhile now will actually swing the other way in 2019.  

    "I believe the old-school thinking of 'more is more' will regain prominence in interior 
    decoration," said Jenkins in an email. "Bullion fringe, tassels and tie-backs are nothing new, but we kinda got away from them for awhile in favor of 'cleaner' aesthetics.  But many clients are asking for more luxe trimmings again, so I predict the pendulum will swing."

    And could gray finally be on its way out? Some designers -- including Jenkins -- say yes.  Expect darker, moody hues to be in. Behr named Blueprint, a dark blue hue, its Color of the Year for 2019 and Sherwin-Williams named an earthy orange, Cavern-Clay, its "it" color.

    And black is definitely back in 2019. Interior designer Terry Ellis of Room Service Interior Design in Troy especially loves black and white tuxedo kitchens. 

    "Love this with gold faucetry and gold light fixtures," said Ellis. "It's basic colors with a good shelf life."

    So as we all stare down the new year, don't be afraid to take some chance in your home design-wise in 2019. You might just surprise yourself. Happy New Year!

    IN

    Mixed metallics

    Dark, moody paint colors

    Mixed kitchen materials

    Metal kitchen islands

    Furniture benches in the kitchen

    Pantone's Living Coral

    Handcrafted goods

    Wood bathroom vanities

    Ornamentation

    Boho chic

    Bold backsplashes

    Timeless white

    Statement ceilings

    Art Deco

    Integrated appliances

    Curved sofas and sectionals

    Outdoor living spaces

    Sherwin-Williams' Cavern Clay

    Acrylic furniture

    Dimensional, textured tile

    Textured flooring

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

    Women's World Cup 

    Detroit's Shinola Hotel

    "Wonder Woman 2"

    "Frozen 2"

    Edge Computing

    "Downton Abbey," the movie

    OUT

    Monotone metals

    Gray everywhere

    Matchy kitchens

    Formica kitchen islands

    Chevrons and Ikat patterns

    Pantone's Ultra Violet

    Mass-produced goods

    Accent walls

    Minimalism

    Shiplap

    Unused outdoor areas

    Beige

    Nondescript ceilings

    Fiber art

    Stand alone appliances

    Large scale furniture

    Sherwin-Williams' Oceanside

    Lacquered furniture

    One-dimensional flooring

    Gov. Rick Snyder

    Men's World Cup

    Detroit's Hard Rock Cafe

    "Wonder Woman"

    "Frozen"

    Cloud Computing

    "Downton Abbey," the TV show

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2018/12/27/home-decor-trends-2019/2304051002/