Kids minigarden (Photo: English Gardens)

Check out seminars at English Gardens

Bring the outdoors in at English Gardens next month with free seminars, a Kid’s Club event, and a Make It & Take It Workshop. Free Seminars include “Indoor Herb Gardening” at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5 and “Plan Your Spring Garden” at 1 p.m. on Jan. 12 when the Super Sprouts Kid’s Club Event: “Plant a Mini Garden” will be held at 2:30 p.m. (fee $20). The Make It & Take It Workshop: “Macramé Planter with Plant” will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 ($24.99). Advance registration required for Kid’s Club events and workshops. Sign up in-store or online. For information and registration, go to englishgardens.com.

Buy Photo A decorated tree for sale in the greenhouse awaits a new home. The trees, with decorations from Bronner's in Frankenmuth, will be sold to raise money for charity. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Oakland County offers Christmas tree recycling

Oakland County Parks and Recreation offers Christmas tree recycling now through Jan. 27 at 11 Oakland County Parks. Simply follow the drop-off signs at their Christmas tree recycling sites from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. seven days a week. There is no charge to drop off trees. No commercial trees will be accepted and plastic, tinsel and wire must be removed in advance. For more information and a list of locations, go to oakgov.com. You can also check with your local city or county for drop-off sites as well as curbside pickup options.

The Iris Wing-Lid Ornament Storage Box. (Photo: The Container Store)

Pack with care for next year's holidays

Before you pack away all that holiday décor for next year, you might want to get a little more organized with space-saving containers that are meant to hold your seasonal items like the Iris Wing-Lid Ornament Storage Box ($17.99) from The Container Store that holds up to 75 ornaments. Other options include boxes to stash additional holiday staples, such as ribbons and trees. For information, go to containerstore.com.

STRANDMON Wing chair, Järstad brown (Photo: IKEA)

Stock up at the IKEA Winter Sale

It’s that time of year again as the IKEA Winter Sale continues through Jan. 6, 2019. Enjoy up to 50 percent off select items in-store only. In addition, IKEA FAMILY members can take advantage of more special offers in-store and online and all customers can enjoy select food offers as they shop in-store. For information, go to ikea-usa.com.

Photo props that are just right for the New Year. (Photo: Target)

Frame the New Year in a special way

In the age of social media, it’s all about the visuals. Put your best face forward with a little help from “Happy New Year” Photo Props - Spritz ($5) at Target that provides the perfect celebratory photo op. Get the party started with some fun group shots for the whole family. For information, go to target.com.

