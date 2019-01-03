The Ferndale Garden Club will discuss new plants for 2019 at its Jan. 10th meeting. (Photo: Freeimages.com)

Ferndale Garden Club to discuss new plants

A new year means new plants. For gardeners curious about what's new in 2019, the Ferndale Garden Club will host experts from Telly's Greenhouse & Garden Center to discuss new plant introductions at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gerry Kulick Community Center, 1201 Livernois. The meeting is open to the public ang guests are welcome. For information, call (248) 541-6427.

Meadow Brook Hall placed third in USA Today's 10 Best Holiday Historic Home Tour Reader's Choice poll. (Photo: Rick Smith)

Meadow Brook on Top 10 list for holiday home tours

A USA Today Reader's Choice polls has named Rochester's Meadow Brook Hall (see today's cover story about "Antiques Roadshow" filming at Meadow Brook in June) third for the 10 Best Holiday Historic Home Tour. Topping the list was Graceland, Elvis Presley's home, followed by Glensheen, a Minnesota mansion. Meadow Brook, finished in 1929, is the 88,000 square foot former home of auto heiress Matilda Dodge Wilson and her second husband Alfred Wilson.

Alvin Waddles will perform Jan. 26. (Photo: Barbara Barefield)

New Palmer Woods Music in Homes series includes eight concerts

The new season of Palmer Woods' unique Music in Homes concert series, which pairs an array of music in one-of-a-kind homes in Detroit's beloved Palmer Woods neighborhood, will include a a tribute to Black History Month, OperaSoul and an Afro-Cuban Jazz Cuban garden concert. Now in its 12th year, this season includes eight concerts, along with meals and one-of-a-kind settings. The next one is a Mardi Gras celebration at 8 p.m. January 26, featuring Alvin Waddles & the Fats Waller Review. Waddles, a pianist and vocalist, is widely known for his roles in "Ain’t Misbehavin’" and "Too Hot to Handel." Tickets are $50 and includes a special Creole dinner. For information, go to palmerwoods.org.

Laura Hart Kids is now one of the bedding brands Home Depot offers. The retailer is now offering home decor, bedding, home accents and more online. (Photo: Home Depot)

Home Depot adds bedding, home decor to website

Home Depot is moving more and more into the home decor business. The retailer now offers bedding, home accents, furniture, even art online. Brands include Laura Ashley, Christian Siriano and Laura Hart Kids. The new products come after Home Depot purchased online retailer The Company Store in late 2016. Could this mean these products will also make their way into stores? Maybe.

Andrea Williams' Unplanned Planner is billed as "The Planner for Non-Planners." (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

A planner for the non-planner

Looking for just the right planner for the new year, but you aren't really a planner? How about an "Unplanned" planner. Billed as the "Planner for Non-Planners," designer Andrea Williams of the Paisley Paper Company said "it was born from an idea to create a planner that felt like me—a non-planner.” "I needed something beautiful, powerful, and simple to corral it all," she writes on her website. The Unplanned planner is available online for $40. Go to www.unplannedplanner.com.

