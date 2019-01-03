Coral can be the perfect accent color for neutral spaces. (Photo: Marvin Windows and Doors)

If you’re looking to refresh some rooms in the New Year, you might want to give Pantone’s Color of the Year a try. Here are some thoughts from industry leaders for introducing Living Coral and similar tones to your home. Whether you want to incorporate the warm hue as an accent or something more, it’s sure to make a statement wherever it lands.

At MasterBrand Cabinets, Stephanie Pierce, director of design & trends believes Living Coral is one of the most perfect recent Pantone colors of the year. “Its relevance in home interiors, particularly kitchens, is something that breathes life into, and brings color excitement back to this space,” she says.

Pierce thinks Living Coral could lead to even bolder tones in the hub of the home. “Dare I say, it could even be a gateway back into red kitchens. We have started to see a rise of personal color preferences making their way back into cabinetry as accent areas, small appliances and decor, and this is a very useable color tone, especially as we will likely see variations of this shade with even more intensity or as drop downs in a paler range.”

Renee Hytry Derrington, global design lead at Formica Group also sees its significance in the kitchen and beyond. “For a touch of humanizing warmth, Living Coral is ideal to represent the heart of the home and bold enough for modern interiors. (It) is a brave, contemporary yet familiar color that spans the physical to the digital world,” she says. “Formica Laminate’s Clementine is a slightly deeper version that can go from the home to comfortable public living rooms like coffee shops, offices, and hotel lobbies.”

Sandra Chandler, trend expert and lead buyer at art.com likes the sunny disposition of this particular shade. “The optimistic vibe of Living Coral leaves your space feeling cheery and upbeat,” she says. “Hang a picture inspired by this hue where you’ll see it often – the kitchen, bathroom or entryway are great options – to channel its warmth when you need it.”

According to Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, coral is a great accent color for more neutral spaces. “If you want to go bold, but not overcommit, try using Coral Reef SW 6606 to paint the kitchen island, as an accent wall or within artwork in the room,” she says.

The benefit of surrounding ourselves with color is the way it makes us feel. “Today, homeowners are living in an era of endless inspiration. They are curious, and looking for an unexpected sense of joy in designed experiences, nature and the world. Living Coral is uplifting, optimistic and alive with the spirit and beauty we see in nature – an ideal manifestation of the journey to find joy in the visual inspiration around us,” says Christine Marvin, director of corporate strategy and design at Marvin Windows and Doors.

As she explains, the hues you choose can define your rooms. “Rather than specific design styles ruling the day, we’re seeing a preference for colors, shapes and textures that make us happy – and Living Coral might be just the ‘pop of delight’ a space needs to come to life.”

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/01/03/solutions-add-splash-coral-your-home/2450424002/