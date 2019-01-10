Vogue Vintage offers a variety of mid-century home decor and other antiques. It's open seven days a week in Ferndale. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Vogue Vintage settles in new location

Is vintage your thing? Then put Vogue Vintage on your must-visit list then. The longtime vintage shop, which for years was a go-to spot Woodward north of 9 Mile in Ferndale, is now in a new location on Hilton in Ferndale. It offers a super fun mix of mid-century and older home accents, clothing, furniture and more. Owner Steve Humphreys said he opened in early December, after being located for several years on the upper level of the same space (Ferndale Artisans, its previous tenant, closed shop in November). The store offers wares from Humphreys and several other vendors. Vogue Vintage, 2141 Hilton, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.. Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

"Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" premiered Jan. 1 on Netflix. (Photo: Facebook/Marie Kondo)

Marie Kondo Netflix series puts tidying up method into practice

Marie Kondo shook up closets everywhere with her 2014 international bestseller "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" but now the adorable Japanese organizer is taking things one step further with her new Netflix series. The eight-episode first season of "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," which premiered Jan. 1, takes Kondo and a translator to homes across the United States, teaching homeowners her KonMari method of tidying up. Items are divided into five categories -- including clothes, paper and sentimental items -- and homeowners are asked to touch each item and ask themselves if it "sparks joy." The show has become a social media sensation with fans binge-watching the entire season and getting off their couches to tidy up. And you can't help but love Kondo's enthusiasm as she exclaims, "I love a mess!"

The Peyton & Parker Tassels Throw is available at JCPenney. (Photo: JCPenney)

New lifestyle brand at JCPenney has extra trimmings

Look for tassels, trim and texture to be big in 2019 and JCPenney has introduced a new lifestyle brand, Peyton & Parker, with lots of fun extras. The rustic chic line, introduced for a limited time and described as "curated style made simple -- for home," includes throw pillows with tassels, blankets, signs, candles, and some accents. Its Peyton & Parker Tassels Throw, which is 100 percent acrylic and features a knife-edge, is $60. Go to jcp.com and search for "Peyton & Parker home."

The Perennial Plant Association has named 'Hummelo' the 2019 Perennial Plant of the Year. (Photo: Perennials.com)

Perennial association names 'Hummelo' Plant of the Year for 2019

A new year means a new Perennial Plant of the Year selected by the Perennial Plant Association. And the winner for 2019 is Stachys monieri ‘Hummelo,’ a cousin to the Lamb's Ear. This clump-forming perennial forms a low mound of crisp green foliage and in early summer upright spikes of bright-purple flowers appear, a great draw for bees. It's a fun choice for a front border, or in containers, according to Perennials.com. It prefers full sun to part shade and well-drained soil. It is hardy to Zones 4-8. To pick the Perennial of the Year, the association considers several factors including plants that are low maintenance; suitable for a wide range of climatic conditions; and those that are pest and disease-resistant.

Indigo Lavender Farms in Imlay City, which began in 2015, grows 14,000 lavender plants on 20 acres. U-pick is available this weekend. It'll offer yoga at the farm next week. (Photo: Indigo Lavender Farms)

Michigan Lavender Festival announces new location

The Michigan Lavender Festival, a popular tradition for lavender lovers across Michigan, is branching out. Founder and organizer Jennifer Vasich has announced the 17th annual festival will be held July 11-13 at a new location this year, the Eastern Michigan Fairgrounds in Imlay City. Vasich calls the new location "a wonderful fit" for the popular festival. "Not only does it exceed all of the needs for all of our vendors, it will also give us the ability to add more free activities and attractions and spread out over more acreage," said Vasich in a statement posted on the festival's Facebook page. There will be space for indoor classes, food trucks and free shuttles to nearby Indigo Lavender Farms less than five minutes away. Go to michiganlavenderfestival.net.

