Killer light fixtures in a client’s kitchen can be found in the $50 to $500 range, according to Dan Davis and Paul Johnson, co-owners of room2improve in Ferndale, a design consulting service.
Fifty bills will get you a gallon of paint to create an accent wall like the one featured in this kitchen. “The color is fairly unexpected with all the other colors in the room,” says Dan Davis.
According to Dan Davis, large-scale accessories in the $50 range make a statement in any space, like the woven ball shown here (part of a pair) that accentuates the colorful midcentury-inspired chair.
With $5,000 in hand, you can add a dramatic backsplash, depending on the size of your kitchen (not including installation). This sandblasted glass design with a chevron pattern strikes a colorful note for a client of Dan Davis and Paul Johnson.
As Dan Davis explains, you can enhance a substantial painting with an ornate frame for $500 like the cow head shown here.
Five hundred dollars can yield a new light fixture. “I don’t think people realize the importance of chandeliers and light fixtures and the type of bulbs you use,” she says.
Lighting can make a room.
Never underestimate the power of a new light fixture which can be found in the $500 range, according to Roy.
For a $5,000 revamp, Chris Meredith Roy, owner of Your Nesting Place in Milford, says a new leather sofa and some chairs from Flexsteel will do the trick.
A funky pillow for $50 can breathe new life into an existing sofa.
For around $5,000, you can invest in some new seating like the conversational sofa featured here from Flexsteel, says Roy.
“Try some brightly colored pillows to spice up your space,” says Roy. With only $50, you can find a vibrant style to revive a tired sofa or a neutral chair.
Unique accent pieces, like a shapely tray can be found in the $50 price range, according to Roy.
“Quirky pillows add some flair,” says Chris Meredith Roy, owner of Your Nesting Place in Milford who suggests accents in the $50 price range to spruce up your surroundings.
A fun piece of art might only set you back about fifty bucks, says Roy.
At sources like Your Nesting Place in Milford, one statement piece may be all it takes for a modern update like this streamlined sofa that can refresh your living space for around $5,000.
Here, family-friendly fabrics were incorporated into a $5,000 redo by Chris Meredith Roy.
For $500, an empty wall in this great room becomes a focal point with a few key pieces. As home stylist and blogger Sarah Macklem explains, an oversized console, some candid family photos and a handful of accessories are all it takes to make a statement.
What was once a tall bare wall in this great room has become a focal point, which Sarah Macklem says can easily be achieved with a budget of around $500. All it takes is a console, a gallery wall of family photos and some decorative accessories.
With a budget of $5,000, Sarah Macklem says you should have a comfortable allowance to hire a professional. One of her favorite ways to transform the look and feel of a space is to have a finish carpenter install custom decorative moldings like the coffered ceiling in this den that adds interest, depth and personality. “It makes it feel really special and adds to its appeal,” she says.
Paint can be a real game changer in the world of design, says Sarah Macklem, who proves her point in this boy’s bedroom. With just $50, you can transform a space, as seen on the walls here that were done in a soothing shade of gray with a tone-on-tone stripe around the perimeter.
2595 With a budget of $5,000 and some online inspiration, a kitchen upgrade may be in the cards. One way to change the look is to add 2 by 4s and moldings to the cabinetry like Macklem did in her own home to emulate the high-end, tall uppers often found in custom kitchens. Her laminate countertops were replaced with granite and the cabinets were treated to a fresh coat of paint.
In the Grand Blanc residence of Sarah Macklem, home stylist, blogger and owner of The Yellow Cape Cod, this was the original builder-grade kitchen before she gave it an affordable update.
In the $500 price range, a bold wallpaper pattern becomes an unexpected accent in a master bedroom. “Wallpaper scares some people, but if you put it behind your bed, you don’t really look at it all the time,” says Paul Johnson, co-owner of room2improve, a design consulting service in Ferndale.
A $50 garage sale find by a client of room2improve in Ferndale becomes a creative display when the plastic letters are artfully arranged on a wall.
For around $500, a vintage chair can be reinvented with some new upholstery.
Sometimes all it takes is a budget of $500 to add one occasional piece that perks up a neutral space like a hammered brass coffee table.
One highly-efficient light fixture like this glass pendant that accentuates a kitchen sink can be found in the $50 range, says Davis.
According to Dan Davis and Paul Johnson, custom furniture can be a great way to spend $5,000 in your home for a one-of-a-kind look you can call your own. The AV cabinet featured on the far wall here features a unique design that also serves a purpose.
    If you have some holiday money burning a hole in your pocket, why not spend it on your home? Whether your total comes to $50, $500 or $5,000, there are plenty of ways to renew your rooms. Get some guidance from local pros that show it doesn’t take a major investment to make a statement.

    According to Sarah Macklem, a home stylist, blogger and owner of The Yellow Cape Cod in Grand Blanc who provides affordable e-design services, enhancing your home doesn’t have to break the bank.

    The internet can be a treasure trove of inspiration for home improvement projects at all budget levels, adds Macklem who is considered a social media influencer through her online presence on sites like Pinterest. “It can be a wonderful tool to help you decide which projects you want to hire out and which projects you want to try on your own,” she says.  

    With a budget of $5,000, you should have a comfortable allowance to hire a professional, she says. One of her favorite ways to transform a space is to have a finish carpenter install custom decorative moldings.

    Even the kitchen of your dreams may be more attainable than you think. “With a budget of $5,000 and some online inspiration, you can cook up a new look in your own home,” says Macklem.

    You might want to update the cabinetry like she did in her home with the addition of 2 by 4s and moldings to make it look like the high-end, tall uppers often found in custom kitchens. Laminate countertops were replaced with granite and the cabinets were given a fresh coat of paint.

    A focal point can also make a big impact, especially along a tall empty wall that makes a big space feel a little bare. With $500, you could easily recreate the look from one of Macklem’s projects. Gallery frames from Pottery Barn filled with family photos above an oversized console table with some decorative accessories gave the space lots of personality, visual balance and a new focus.

    As she explains, a big change in your home doesn’t always require a big budget. “You can achieve dramatic results with just $50,” says Macklem. “Never underestimate the power of paint and a little elbow grease. A room can be completely transformed with a new wall color, and tackling your own painting project can save you a lot of money.” 

    In a young boy’s room, the walls were painted in a comforting shade of gray, which was personalized with a tone-on-tone stripe around the perimeter. “This is a small detail that plays a big role in the overall look,” she says.

    Makeover magic

    For fifty bucks, some toss pillows can change the entire look of a sofa, says Chris Meredith Roy, owner of Your Nesting Place in Milford. By sticking with a neutral base, when you get sick of the pillows, she says the couch can morph into anything.

    People are always looking for a new color, she says. You can introduce a new hue like Mediterranean blue or emerald green with statuary, a vase or a small lamp for $50 or more.

    “With $50, you can get a 20 by 24 canvas wrap to make a statement in a small space like a powder room or your foyer area which is your first impression when you enter,” adds Roy.

    Five hundred dollars can yield a new light fixture. “I don’t think people realize the importance of chandeliers and light fixtures and the type of bulbs you use,” she says. “You can get a smashing chandelier over a dining table or some pendant lights above an island and completely change the appearance of the room.”

    Window treatments in the $500 range can make a room look more current, while distinct artwork, accessories and rugs can be found for $500 or less. Roy says a 50 by 60 piece of artwork can make a bigger impact than a bunch of cluttered objects on a wall. “Get one impactful piece to take that room to another level,” she says.

    A $5,000 budget can pay for anchor pieces, like a new sofa and loveseat or a small sectional from Flexsteel and a couple of chairs and occasional tables.

    Architectural elements that add character to your interiors can cost around $5,000. An update for one of her clients featured ceiling beams in the great room along with a new mantel made from reclaimed wood.

    Tricks of the trade

    For $5,000, you can get a great statement piece, according to Dan Davis and Paul Johnson, co-owners of room2improve, a design consulting service in Ferndale. For instance, this budget can buy a custom dining table, a built-in daybed or a killer custom sofa.

    The same amount may also get you a dramatic backsplash, depending on the size of your kitchen (not including installation).

    When spending $500, you can enhance a substantial painting with an ornate frame or reinvent a vintage chair with new upholstery. For the same sum, you can select one distinct piece of furniture to perk up a neutral space like a hammered brass coffee table.

    Also in the $500 range, you can install an art wall with a variety of items or a bold wallpaper pattern in an unexpected spot like a master bedroom. “Wallpaper scares some people, but if you put it behind your bed, you don’t really look at it all the time,” says Johnson.

    With $50, you can get clear glass lights with a seeded or rippled effect. They can be quite efficient, whether you choose a sconce for a bathroom or a pendant light in a kitchen. 

    “Amazing design can run anywhere from $50 to $5,000. It’s less about what you spend and more about how you do it. With $50, you have to be very creative,” says Johnson.

    Adds Davis: “You also need to be very focused on where you spend that money.”

    As Johnson explains, you can still add that drama when you don’t use your money in an obvious spot like a sofa or rug, but spend it on unexpected pieces like art and accessories.

    That was the case for a client who found some plastic letters at a garage sale for around $50. Davis took them to another level with a striking display. If you can’t afford a really great sofa or rug, he says finding something unusual and putting it in an unexpected place can be a real showstopper.  

    Jeanine Matlow writes the Smart Solutions column in Homestyle. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

     

     

