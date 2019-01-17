Odd Fellows Antiques sale. (Photo: Odd Fellows Antiques)

Odd Fellows Antiques sale features collectibles, lighting, artwork

For those in pursuit of pieces from the past, Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley has added an extra day to their semi-annual sale, which will run through Monday, Jan. 21. Save 15 to 75 percent during this event on traditional treasures as well as mid-century modern, primitive, art deco, collectibles, lighting and artwork. All 50 dealers participate in the sale. The address is 3248 W. 12 Mile. For information, go to oddfellowsantiques.com.

Ventless fireplaces can go anywhere

For more than a decade, HearthCabinet Ventless Fireplaces have been known for their clean-burning, alcohol-gel cartridges that don’t require a flue, chimney, gas or electricity to burn. Now, their new four-sided quadrant fireplace that features three cartridge slots for even more ambient heat lets you view the beautiful flames from any angle. This freestanding unit can serve as a room divider, a statement piece or an outdoor fire feature. Other unique options include custom colors and geometric fireplaces. For information, go to hearthcabinet.com.

Seminars, more at Novi Home Show

In honor of National Get Organized Month, a variety of seminars will be offered during The Novi Home Show that takes place from Jan. 25 - 27 at the Suburban Collection Showplace. Members of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals–Michigan Chapter (NAPO-MI) will share tips on topics, such as leaving a photographic legacy, organizing for a renovation and preparing for a move. Attendees can also enter to win a kitchen reorganization and $450 worth of kitchen organizational items, selected and installed by a team from NAPO-MI. Additional seminars will be given by local interior designers representing the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID)-Michigan. For information, go to novihomeshow.com.

Residential radon test kits will tell you if home is safe

During National Radon Action Month, the Health Division recommends testing homes for radon at this time as windows and doors remain closed. Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and the Oakland County Health Division encourage residents to buy radon test kits for only $5 in January to test their homes for the potentially harmful gas. “Exposure to radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, Oakland County health officer in a press release. “Since you cannot see or smell radon, testing your home is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk from radon exposure.” The residential radon test kits are available for purchase at Health Division offices in Pontiac and Southfield. For information and hours, go to oakgov.com.

Meet and Greet with designers at Michigan Design Center

As part of the Unexpected Mix designer vignette series, there will be a Meet and Greet with Judy Frankel of Judy Frankel Antiques in Troy and interior designers Carrie Long and Linda Shears from noon – 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 24. This event will be held in the RJ Thomas showroom (Suite 82) at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. These vignettes that feature a masterful mix of antique and vintage pieces paired with contemporary furniture will be on display through Feb. 15. For information, go to judyfrankelantiques.com.

