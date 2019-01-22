Lois Anderson's new home, HGTV's Urban Oasis 2018, is a 2,056-square foot Dutch Colonial in a historic neighborhood in Cincinnati. (Photo: HGTV.com)

Riding an overnight bus to her job at a local hospital, Lois Anderson of Detroit dreamed about winning HGTV's Urban Oasis 2018, a completely revamped home in Cincinnati with furniture and giveaways valued at $750,000.

Now, it's not just a dream. It's hers.

Anderson's name was randomly pulled from 65 million entries recently to win the 2018 sweepstakes giveaway. She said entered the contest twice a day on the network's website.

“No one needs to pinch me because I haven’t stopped pinching myself,” said Anderson, a mother of two and grandmother of nine, in an HGTV press release.

Anderson's new 2,056-square-foot home is a Dutch Colonial in Cincinnati with three bedrooms upstairs and at least two full bathrooms. An addition was added to the back of the house that includes a master bedroom and bathroom suite.

The spa-like master bath is one of Anderson's favorite parts of the new house, especially the walk-in shower and soaking tub. She also likes the green, open-concept kitchen and also liked the the spa-like master bath with a walk-in shower and soaking tub.

Anderson, who works an overnight job as a patient-sitter, said her sons were skeptical when she told them the good news, "but they know I’m a big believer that the impossible can happen!” said Anderson in the press release.

Anderson's new home is located near Cincinnati's historic Oakley and Hyde Park neighborhoods. Constructed by local builder The English Contractor and planned by local architecture firm Platte Architecture + Design, the house was decorated by Atlanta interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn. Her prize also includes a $50,000 cash prize from Quicken Loans.

