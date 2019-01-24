These pieces from Opalhouse show a mix of neutrals, colors and decorative details that are among the current trends. (Photo: Target)

Whether you head to local sources or search the selection of online finds, there are plenty of tempting pieces in the home décor category. Many of the styles I’m seeing have graced my spaces before. Some have that familiar feel like an old friend, such as decorative accents made from wicker, rattan, ceramics or glass.

Warm elements that include gold tones and wood appear to be widely available, as do classic shapes like retro-inspired chairs and clean-lined tables with slim profiles.

House plants can be found just about anywhere, whether you choose real or faux or a combination of the two. The latest greenery seems to be growing not only in popularity, but in size. These pieces provide an easy way to add color and texture to any environment regardless of the style of your home.

Winning combinations like metal and wood remain prevalent, while art selections are becoming more varied and less structured when it comes to arrangements.

The latest decorative accents are packed with personality like colorful pillows with tassels and pompoms and ceramics that feature a crackle finish.

Trending color schemes consist of everything from classic black and white palettes to soft pastels paired with gold tones and greenery for a fresh blend of elements.

Nature continues to inspire our interiors with intriguing species like birds that make sweet little figurines. Pieces like these can easily be propped on a pretty box or a stack of books for an alluring tabletop vignette.

The current selections continue to signal the more casual and relaxed atmosphere many have created at home to support the less formal lifestyles of today.

Functional accents like lighting and rugs have earned their spot as statement pieces with intricate designs that indicate they do more than serve a purpose. Most of the styles out there are sure to add a visual kick to your rooms.

On a similar note, even little helpers like hardware and hooks have become more aesthetically pleasing with their sophisticated designs.

Muted shades that look like they spent some time in the sun are having a moment. This soothing trend keeps popping up on upholstered pieces like ottomans and accent chairs.

The solid fabrics found on furniture are being paired with bold patterns like florals and botanicals for a visual lift.

Woven patterns seem to be having a bit of a comeback, whether it’s the caning details on a dining chair or the detailed design of a pillow.

Peekaboo features such as these can make a space feel more open and airy, especially when it comes to furniture. Some of the latest side tables that boast open-style bases along with bookcases with open backs have a lightness about them that puts the focus on the objects you choose to display.

In fact, I’ve come to realize that the simplicity of today’s anchor pieces automatically puts the decorative accents that surround them in the spotlight. As a hardcore fan of home accessories, that’s where I think they deserve to be.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

