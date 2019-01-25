The nonprofit organization GoodWeave founded in 1994 by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has a mission to end child labor in global supply chains. (Photo: GoodWeave)

GoodWeave rugs focus on ethical supply chains

Look for the GoodWeave label the next time you’re in the market for a new rug. The nonprofit organization founded in 1994 by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has a mission to end child labor in global supply chains. GoodWeave provides assurance that certified products are free of child labor, while restoring childhood to vulnerable children so they can laugh, learn and play. Working with brands and producers, GoodWeave has rescued over 6,700 children from labor, provided quality education to almost 26,000 rescued and vulnerable children, and deterred hundreds of thousands of children from entering labor. Their recent expansion includes apparel, home textiles, fashion jewelry, bricks, and tea. For information, go to goodweave.org.

National Bath Safety Month

Though we’ve reached the tail end of National Bath Safety Month, it’s still a good time to make safety a priority in this area of the home. According to the National Safety Council, every day in the U.S., 370 people of all ages suffer bathtub or shower-related injuries. To help reduce your risk, they recommend grab bars, which have become more aesthetically pleasing than they were in the past. Check out the selection from Moen that comes in different lengths and finishes to complement your décor. For information, go to moen.com.

January a good time for TV sales

According to numerous sources like Consumer Reports, January can be one of the best times of the year to get a special deal when you buy a TV. So, if you’re looking for a big screen upgrade in anticipation of the big game next weekend, you may be able to find one at a reduced price. As many retailers offer deeper discounts on older models to make room for the newest styles, you can update what you have in your home without breaking the bank. Who knows? You may even be inspired to host your own Super Bowl party.

Get organizing tips at Novi Home Show

Need some tips for tackling your clutter in 2019? This weekend’s Novi Home Show at the Suburban Collection Showplace has you covered. Several local organizers from the Michigan chapter of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals are scheduled to speak throughout the weekend. Topics include: “How to Organize for an Upcoming Renovation” at 3 p.m. Saturday by Betty Huotari of Logical Placement LLC; “Lessen Your Stress When Moving” at 5 p.m. Saturday by Huotari and Leigh MacCready of Re-Nest LLC; “Staying Organized from Pre-to-Post Renovation” at 11 a.m. Sunday by Shelly Shallcross of We Heart Organizing; and “Clutter Busting Tips for a Happier Home” at 3 p.m. Sunday by Mindy Fairbanks of Fairbanks Solutions and Jane Hale of Jane Hale Organizing. Huotari, MacCready and Hale also helped out with Homestyle’s “Messiest Room” makeover (see today’s cover story). Go to novihomeshow.com for details.

Terrazzo staging a comeback

Terrazzo is making a major comeback. Just ask Charlotte Russell at Granite and Trend Transformations with locations that include Farmington Hills and Troy, who believes it’s one of the biggest design trends of the year. Once considered an outdated surface, that’s no longer the case for this durable material. “Mid-century modern designs show no signs of slowing down, so it’s no surprise that Terrazzo surfaces and decorative pieces will continue to grow,” said Russell in a press release. “Terrazzo has a wide variety of color options and highlights rich textures. Bringing color and texture together is certainly trending, and allows for designers and architects to express their creative freedom and expression.” For information, go to granitetransformations.com.

