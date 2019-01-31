Feng Shui Dennis Fairchild will talk about the Year of the Pig at Leon & Lulu on Feb. 5. (Photo: Jonathan Horton)

Feng shui expert offers tips for Year of the Pig

2019 is the Year of the Pig and local feng shui expert Dennis Fairchild will share all his tips for bringing your home into harmony with a fun dinner and talk starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Show in Clawson. It's not just any pig that will reign in 2019 but the "Earth" pig, says Fairchild. The “Earth” Pig, is "to be exact, as in Mother Earth, Ma Nature, or ceramics," says Fairchild. "Legend has it that to add an Earth item to your home this year — wood furniture, natural textures, tile, comfy lounge chairs — will increase your health and happiness, and decrease one’s blood pressure and hassles." Here are some other trends that will be in the Year of the Pig, according to Fairchild.

Upholstered headboards and footboards sheathed in comfortable textiles that feel like a warm hug.

Gold, brass or blackened metal lamps.

Exposed brick walls, concrete textures, bamboo floors, redwood shelving.

Multifunctional furniture (like a chair and drink table combination)

Handcrafted furniture and decorative arts (versus mass-produced pieces).

Pre-registration is required for Fairchild's talk which will start with a fun Won Ton of Feng Shui Fun dinner at The Show, 116 West 14 Mile Rd (right next door to Leon & Lulu). Tickets are $35. Go to threecatscafe.com/events/ or Call (248) 288-3600.

Several Detroit designers make Houzz's 'Best of 2019' list

Houzz.com, a go-to website for anyone looking for home renovation ideas or recommended professionals, has unveiled its Best of Houzz 2019 and more than two dozen Detroit area interior designers and architects made the list. Birmingham's Amy Weinstein of AMW Design Studio was cited for both Best Powder Room and Best Closet. Weinstein said the closet was created for a client in Birmingham who wanted an alcove for shoes, boots, and handbags, along with closed storage. “Another request was for sparkle and blingy accents so we found crystal pendant lights and added silverleaf to the raised portions of the ceilings above the two islands,” said Weinstein. Best of Houzz awards, which are given annually, were given in three categories: design, customer service and photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz, said the website. "Best of Houzz is a true badge of honor as it is awarded by our community of homeowners, those who are hiring design, remodeling and other home improvement professionals for their projects,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz.

Several types of plants will be on sale at the Cranbrook House & Gardens' annual Winter Greenhouse Sale. (Photo: Cranbrook House and Gardens/Facebook)

Cranbrook holds Winter Greenhouse Sale

Cranbrook House & Gardens will host its Winter Greenhouse Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8-9 and all proceeds will help maintain this historic treasure. Visitors will find several types of plants, although availability isn't guaranteed: begonias; bromeliads; cacti; dish gardens; ferns; jade; and succulents. Members of the House & Gardens Auxiliary will also be on hand to answer questions. It's located at 380 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills.

Leanne Ford of HGTV's "Restored by the Fords" has a new lighting collection that will be available at Target. (Photo: Target)

HGTV designer unveils lighting collection with Target

If you love Leanne Ford on HGTV -- she's co-host of "Restored by the Fords" -- be sure to check out her new lighting collection as part of Target's Project 62, available Feb. 10. The collection, available for a limited time, will feature more than 30 pieces, including table lamps, sconces, floor lamps and more. Prices will start at $29.99. “Lighting is everything,” Ford tells Target's Bullseye View. “It's one of the most important elements in a space, if not the most important. And if you pick the right piece, it doubles as a work of art.”

A pattern for Ziggie Baskets are part of Annie's new spring collection. (Photo: Annie's Signature Designs)

Crochet site offers patterns for home decor

Crochet fans looking to try their hands at creating home decor should check out the newest spring collection from Annie's, a third-generation family-owned business based in Indiana that makes products for homes and families, including crafting supplies and magazines. Available Feb. 15, Annie's Signature Designs' Spring 19 collection will feature a range of patterns for the home, including mandala wall hangings, baskets and what they call "Rustic Mug Rugs." The farmhouse-inspired collection was envisioned by Annie’s lead designer Lena Skvagerson and Crochet! Magazine Editor Connie Ellison. Go to www.AnniesSignatureDesigns.com.

