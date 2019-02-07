White and taupe create a sense of calm and serenity. (Design Recipes) (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

The Danish are considered to be among the happiest people in the world. “Hygge” is the Danish term for cozy contentment.

Looking to incorporate a sense of hygge? Here are ways to achieve this relaxing sense of style.

1. Add candles. Nothing signals calm and relaxation more than candles.

2. Create a relaxation area in your home specifically dedicated as a place to recharge.

3. Add natural fragrance, which can help provide a sense of calm. Consider scents such as juniper, fig, pine and sage.

4. Create a predominately white or cream color palette. Soothing colors will automatically help create a sense of calm.

5. Play music, from soothing sounds such as water to sounds such as bells and chimes. One can incorporate a sense of hygge through the use of calming sounds.

6. Incorporate cozy throws and soft toss pillows.

7. Share a sense of hygge with your guests. Welcome them with their own cozy throw and provide slippers.

8. Add light. Allow the maximum amount of natural light to enter a room.

9. Incorporate greenery. From fresh flowers to plants and trees, greenery not only helps to add freshness to a space but will also help improve overall indoor air quality.

10. Incorporate nature. Natural elements such as wood can help warm a space.

Bringing in natural elements helps create a sense of hygge. (Design Recipes) (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com .

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/02/07/design-recipes-how-go-hygge/2772427002/