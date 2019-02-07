The 20-inch Ombre Wood Curl Heart Wreath sells for $49.99. (Photo: Pier 1 Imports)

Welcome Valentine's Day with heart wreath

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, hearts aren’t too hard to find in the home décor category. Take the sweet motif a step further than traditional flowers with an attractive accent that is meant to last like this 20-inch Ombre Wood Curl Heart Wreath from Pier 1 Imports ($49.99). The modern twist on the requisite red lends an updated look to your home. For information, go to pier1.com.

American Home Firelogs (Photo: American Home)

Fire logs offer fragrant pine scent

As long as winter sticks around, we might as well embrace it. One way to do so is with a familiar fragrance. Long after the natural aroma of your Christmas tree has gone, you can keep that seasonal scent around with Pine Mountain American Home by Yankee Candle Balsam Fir Firelogs. Available at amazon.com, prices start at $26.99 for Prime members. For information, go to pinemountainfire.com.

Macomb Spring Home Show (Photo: Macomb Spring Home Show)

Prep for warmth with Macomb Spring Home Improvement Show

The 8th Annual Macomb Spring Home Improvement Show will be held at the Macomb Sports & Expo Center from 10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 10 – 4 on Feb. 17. See the latest kitchen and bath designs, room additions, roofing options, swimming pools, spas, siding, decks, landscaping, pavers, patio furniture, floor covering, windows, doors and more. There will also be additional exhibitors this year due to the demand for affordable, artisan-based products and other hard-to-find items. Admission and parking are free. The address is 14500 East 12 Mile Road (at Hayes) on the campus of Macomb Community College. For information, go to yourhomeshows.com.

Sustainable garden talk at Grosse Pointe War Memorial

If you’re looking for turf replacements, alternative ground covers, living walls, or even attracting pollinators, you’ll want to attend “Alternative Plantings” at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 20. Sponsored by the Grosse Pointe Garden Center, this lecture will be presented by Drew Edwards. The Michigan certified nurseryman, landscape contractor and specialist in earth-friendly growing practices will speak about the various aspects of sustainable gardening. The location is 32 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms. Admission is free. To register, call 313-499-0743 or email gpgardencenter@outlook.com. For information, go to gpgardencenter.org.

Michigan Chat Pack can keep you entertained and informed. (Photo: Catching Fireflies)

Take your Michigan Chat Pack on the road

Those who are lucky enough to escape the cold for winter break this month may still want to take the comforts of home along with them. Whether you’re an avid traveler or like to hit the road every now and then, this Michigan Chat Pack ($12.95) can keep everyone in the family entertained while keeping a local focus by your side. The game is available at Catching Fireflies with locations in Berkley, Rochester and Ann Arbor. For information, go to catchingfireflies.com.

