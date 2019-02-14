After: Added seating helps make the room feel more inviting. (Design Recipes) (Photo11: Design Recipes, TNS)

A popular and underused term in interior design is redesign. Instead of purchasing new items, repurpose and reimagine spaces using items that can be found right down the hall. Redesign essentially involves shopping your house. So where do you begin? Here are some tips to help get you started.

1. Conduct an inventory audit. Often treasures can be found in closets and attics, those items you purchased years ago and forgot you still owned.

2. Have an action plan. To create a cohesive redesign, it’s best to have a clear idea of the look you wish to achieve.

3. Purge. One of the biggest hurdles when it comes to breathing new life into an existing space is letting go of items that are no longer needed.

4. Clear the clutter. Having countertops and tables that are overly cluttered with your favorite things can be overwhelming. When in doubt, less is more.

5. Rotate your decor. Avoid stagnation by switching out some of your favorite pieces seasonally either within a room or throughout your house.

6. Swap. Have something you can no longer use? See if your neighbor or friend may be interested in swapping or exchanging a piece with you.

A dining room, before. (Design Recipes) (Photo11: Design Recipes, TNS)

7. Look for timeless pieces. Pay close attention to pieces that can blend well with existing decor.

8. Consider neutral colors. From black to brown, white and taupe these colors can be used as accent colors.

9. Look at finishes. Chrome, brass and nickel, whether in furniture or accessory such as a lamp, can help make a space feel rejuvenated.

10. Repaint. Nothing quite helps to breathe new life into a space like a fresh coat of paint.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com .

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/02/14/design-recipes-redesign-shop-your-house/2863996002/