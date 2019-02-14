Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson of HGTV's "Boise Boys" will offer their tips for cottage and cabin design and renovation at the 12th annual Cottage and Lakefront Living Show. (Photo11: HGTV)

Cottage and Lakefront Living Show starts Feb. 28

If you’re ready to fast-forward through spring and jump right to summer, consider checking out the 12th annual Cottage & Lakefront Living Show Feb. 28 through March 3 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. A full-size cottage will be on display along with dozens of vendors, showing off everything from dock and seawall ideas to water toys. Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson (pictured), hosts of HGTV’s “Boise Boys,” will offer their tips on how to design and renovate a cabin or cottage. The duo will speak at 3 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 2 and 6 p.m. March 1. The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is $12 for adults; $5 for children 6-14; and free for kids 5 and under. Tickets purchased online tickets for Thursday and Friday are $10. For hours and other information, go to www.NoviCottageShow.com.

Win new 'Living Decor' book

Maria Colletti is a terrarium expert. She travels the country giving workshops on how to create terrariums and she's also written a book about them. Now Colletti, the former garden shop manager at the New York Botanical Garden, is offering broader tips for adding a little greenery to your life with her new book, "Living Decor" (Cool Springs Press, $25). The 176-page book offers step-by-step instructions for creating several indoor gardening projects including succulent pumpkins, moss jar gardens and a hanging wire chandelier. Colletti also gives "botanical styling" ideas, meaning how to arrange plants in just the right way. "Living Decor" hits shelves March 19. To win an early copy, email me a mfeighan@detroitnews.com and explain why you'd like this book.

Dillman & Upton hosts Kitchen and Bath Clinic

Tackling a bath or kitchen reno comes with its share of uncertainties. You never truly know what you'll uncover until you actually start working. To help you prepare for the unexpected, longtime family-owned business Dillman & Upton in Rochester is holding a free Kitchen and Bath Clinic at 7 p.m. Feb. 28. Experts will offer tips how to conquer obstacles during and after construction. They'll also suggest materials. “Every new kitchen or bath is custom in some way," said Rick Bozynski, Dillman & Upton’s Kitchen & Bath Department Manager, in a press release. "There is always a construction issue to solve or a key design element to figure out. Because Dillman & Upton is a construction specialist for the entire home, our designers and installers are prepared for the challenge. In fact, sometimes it’s their favorite part of the job." Space is limited for the clinic. Visit www.dillmanupton.com or call (248) 651-9411. Dillman & Upton is at 607 Woodward Street in downtown Rochester.

Tasty now offers line of kitchen, cooking ware at Walmart

Social media doesn't just connect people from miles apart. It's a great way to get dinner ideas. My news feed is filled with food websites idea that show off video tutorials on how to whip up everything from chicken parmesan to crepes. Now Walmart is offering a line of kitchenware products by one well-known online recipe and food producer, Tasty. The new line includes spatulas, mixing bowls, cookie sheets and more. Prices range from $4.44 to $99. Tasty is owned by BuzzFeed and bills itself as the largest cooking channel in the world. Go to https://www.walmart.com/cp/tasty/1544579.

Create your own succulent sphere

You've heard of a succulent garden, but how about a succulent sphere? Graye's Greenhouse in Plymouth is offering two workshops -- one on Feb. 24 and another on March 3 -- that will teach guests how to create their own lovely sphere, all made of succulents. The cost is $35. To register, go to https://grayesgreenhouse.com/workshops/. Graye's Greenhouse is at 8820 North Lilley.

