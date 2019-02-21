Bordine's is offering seminars. (Photo11: Bordine's)

Bordine's launching spring seminars

In the spirit of gardening and all things green, a variety of events are happening at Bordine’s during the month of March that will focus on indoor and outdoor environments. It begins with Oxygenate your Home with Houseplants at 10 a.m. on Mar. 2 which is free to attend, followed by Spring Wreath Design ($5) on March 9. Other topics include Pruning Basics, Lawn Care Made Easy, Tips for Planting Success and a Container Gardening Workshop. For locations, fees and other information, go to bordines.com.

Come to Artists’ Market at Leon & Lulu for unique finds

If you appreciate the distinctive details found in handmade wares, stop by the next Artists’ Market at Leon & Lulu that will be held from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday and 3 – 8 on Monday. This quarterly event will feature more than 25 local jewelers, woodworkers, painters, knitters, potters, crafters and tinkerers. Browse the unique selections and have lunch at Three Cats Cafe next door. For information, go to leonandlulu.com.

Discover the secrets of orchids at English Gardens. (Photo11: English Gardens)

All about orchids at English Gardens

Everything’s coming up orchids at English Gardens 17th Annual Orchid Festival that takes place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Free seminars start at 1 p.m. each day (Orchid Gardening 101 on Sat. and Advanced Orchid Growing Tips on Sun.) followed by a Make It & Take It Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Advance registration is required for the Orchid Garden workshop ($29.99) where you can create a beautiful, long-lasting orchid garden in a decorative lantern. This year’s event will showcase Phalaenopsis, Dendrobiums, Oncidiums, Exotics, Vandas, Paphiopedilum, Cattleyas and Miltonias as well as a new selection of orchid pottery. For information, go to englishgardens.com.

Mardi Gras poster takes you to the French Quarter. (Photo11: Party City)

Posters help you celebrate Mardi Gras in style

Bring the festive feel of the French Quarter to your home with a Mardi Gras gathering next month to honor the Carnival celebration that falls on March 5 this year. Nothing sets the tone like colorful New Orleans-inspired décor, such as the Mardi Gras Scene Setters from Party City that sell for $6.99. These lightweight vinyl posters feature a French Quarter facade with silhouettes in the windows and the classic purple, green, and gold palette that marks the merriment. For information, go to partycity.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/02/21/welcome-mat-bordines-offering-gardening-seminars/2910671002/