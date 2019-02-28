Welcome Mat: RH Outlet open in Bloomfield Hills
RH Outlet now open in Bloomfield Hills
If you love Restoration Hardware's industrial, sleek style and don't mind a few nicks and scratches, check out its new outlet store on Telegraph in Bloomfield Hills. The new RH Outlet actually opened last summer. It gets twice-weekly shipment of sofas, coffee tables, side tables and more for its outlet. It's open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. It's at 6575 Telegraph. Call (248) 203-2911.
French Connection unveils soft goods line
French Connection is an apparel line known for its clean, minimalist but never boring aesthetic. Now they've expanding that look into home decor. French Connection has introduced a new soft goods home collection, available only at Macy's online. Produced by Creative Home Ideas, it includes bedding, sheets, towels, accent and area rugs and decorative pillows "highlighted by luxurious fabrics, detailed designs, and various textures in sophisticated color palettes," according to a press release. There are at least four collections -- Maestra, Evening Mist, Sierra, and India -- and unique details include tassels, oversized knits, macramé and rustic textures. Prices range from $14 for towels to $500 for a bed collection set. Go to macys.com and search for "French Connection."
Founder of native plant movement addresses wildflower conference
Doug Tallamy is an author and entomologist, considered the founder of the native plant movement. That movement is all about incorporating native grasses, sedges, rushes, wildflowers, ferns, shrubs and trees bolster habitat for wildlife. Tallamy will be the keynote speaker at the 32nd annual Michigan Wildflower Conference March 10-11 at at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing. Tallamy will delve into the role of insects in the ecosystem and the disruption of introduced alien plants in a balanced ecosystem.The conference, presented by the Michigan Wildflower Association, is open to both association members and non-members. Grants will be awarded during the conference to groups that plant native plants. For information about the conference, go to wildflowersmich.org.
Cranbrook leads guided trip for modern architecture fans
About 5 1/2 hours southwest of Detroit is a town in Indiana that's been called one of the best cities in the world for architecture lovers. Columbus, Indiana -- population 46,000 -- is known for its iconic architecture, crafted by some of the biggest names, including Eliel Saarinen, Eero Saarinen, Alexander Girard, Harry Weese, Gunnar Birkerts and César Pelli. Now the Cranbrook Center for Collection and Research is leading a three-day guided bus and walking tour to Columbus May 17-19 to explore this small town's modern landmarks. The trip will include a private, curator-led tour of the Miller House and Gardens; the Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and the Albert and Muriel Wermuth home designed by Eliel and Eero Saarinen. "A Modernist's Dream: Columbus, Indiana, costs $940, which includes transportation, tours and most meals, including a $250 donation to Cranbrook. Lodging is not included but there are designated. For information, go to https://center.cranbrook.edu/events/2019-05/day-away-tour-modernists-dream-columbus-indiana.
English Gardens cuts ribbon on new Plymouth location
English Gardens will cut the ribbon at 9 a.m. Friday morning on its newest location, the former Plymouth Nursery on Ann Arbor Road West. The 24,000-square-foot store and nursery space becomes the family-owned chain’s sixth location in Metro Detroit and comes after it had to close its Ann Arbor store because of a lease issue. The new store will offer an array of tropical plants, houseplants and a significantly larger selection of patio furniture. A plant pharmacy will help customers get to the root of their plant troubles and, unlike some other English Gardens stores, a landscape design department will be located on site. Co-owner Dean Darin said the new store is different from the chain’s other locations in that it’s not on a busy commercial thoroughfare, but “it’s a destination,” he said, noting how close it is to everywhere from Novi to Ann Arbor. “It’s a great area.” The English Garden Plymouth Nursery is at 9900 Ann Arbor Road West. It’ll be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will extended hours later in the month.
