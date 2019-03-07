Homestyle: Favorite Rooms
Blue and white collectibles like these ginger jars from Pier 1 Imports provide something that’s pleasing to the eye after the sun goes down in a room with a view. Pier 1 Imports
Give your favorite space a focal point with some color. Here, abstract art and accessories from Pier 1 Imports in shades of blue invigorate the room. Pier 1 Imports
Give your favorite space a focal point with some color. Here, abstract art and accessories from Pier 1 Imports in shades of blue invigorate the room. Pier 1 Imports
Blue and white collectibles like these ginger jars from Pier 1 Imports are showcased in these bookshelves. Pier 1 Imports
The newly remodeled master bath in Patricia Warner’s home is filled with deluxe touches like the chandeliers displayed above a soaking tub and a spacious shower surrounded by glass. Tile floors that look like wood join custom Roman shades on the windows. Patricia Warner Interiors
Other updates to this glamorous master bath in Shelby Township include refaced cabinets and a quartz countertop. The custom chair at the vanity is covered in three different fabrics. A renovation to a favorite room like this can make the space feel extra special. Patricia Warner Interiors
Patricia Warner’s original Mediterranean-style master bath featured a Jacuzzi tub that was rarely used and took up a lot of space. Patricia Warner Interiors
Before the renovation, the master bathroom in Patricia Warner’s Shelby Township home had more of a Mediterranean feel. The space began to feel a bit dated over time. Patricia Warner Interiros
A granite shelf creates a convenient bar area in the sunroom of Patricia Warner’s Shelby Township home, which is one of her favorite spaces in the home. “We never thought we’d use it that much, but we do when we’re entertaining,” she says. Patricia Warner Interiors
Another favorite spot for Patricia Warner is the sunroom that was added later. This cheerful space that is great for entertaining gets plenty of use. In fact, she and her family like to spend time there in all four seasons for a connection to nature. Patricia Warner Interiors
An extensive remodel may not be needed when a makeover will do. That was the case for Patricia Warner’s home office that got some fresh updates, including new draperies and wallpaper with a faux rustic barn wood finish. Painting the office furniture gave the space a brighter feel. Patricia Warner Interiors
Painting existing office furniture is one way to lighten up a home office space that gets plenty of use. Here, interior designer Patricia Warner treated her work area to a new look. Patricia Warner Interiors
Vignettes with elements found in nature help you to enjoy your favorite space through the winter months. These ceramic vases in blue tones introduce one of the most popular hues in home décor, says Susan Stowe. Susan Stowe
When a renovation isn’t in the cards, try some simple updates for a favorite space that might be feeling a little dated. Decorative beads like these are a huge trend right now, say Susan Stowe, owner of Grand Trunke Home. They can be an attractive accent in plant containers, trays and bowls. Susan Stowe
Lighting makes a room, says Susan Stowe who carries unique accent lamps that add form and function to a space that just might become your favorite. Susan Stowe
A series of Sid Dickens Memory Blocks surrounded by wood at Grande Trunke Home in South Lyon show how unique pieces can make a favorite space feel special. Susan Stowe
For Susan Stowe who owns Grande Trunke Home in South Lyon, the great room is her favorite space. “It’s a cozy room where time is spent with family and friends,” she says. It’s the perfect place to watch their favorite movies and TV shows and have conversations over a glass of wine or two. Susan Stowe
At Grand Trunke Home in South Lyon, owner Susan Stowe says flexible finds like these jars in a wood crate that she filled with dried flowers can change with the seasons for a different view in your favorite room. These staple pieces can go on a windowsill or a mantel. Susan Stowe
A chandelier can brighten any space while providing a decorative element that makes you want to linger like this 15 Lights Sputnik Chandeliers Mid Century Pendant Light Black available through houzz.com. houzz.com
A bathroom can be a bit blah without a wow factor like this York Patina Vie Vintage Farmhouse Gray Fatima Mosaic Tiles Wallpaper, available through houzz.com. houzz.com
If you spend a lot of time in your home office, make it your favorite place to be with some updates like this Geometric Gold Hexagon Peel and Stick Mid-Century Modern Wallpaper available through houzz.com. houzz.com
    While you may not want to play favorites with your kids, it’s okay to claim your special spot at home. It could be the way a room looks or how it makes you feel with unique features or a connection to nature that gets your attention. After all the hibernating we’ve had to do this winter, we asked some local pros and Homestyle readers where they like to spend time during the colder months and beyond.

    For Patricia Warner, owner of Patricia Interiors LLC in Shelby Township, a renovation took her favorite space to another level. Deluxe touches make it easy to see why her newly remodeled master bathroom tops the list.

    The Jacuzzi tub that was rarely used and took up a lot of space was replaced with a soaking tub that gives the master bath a more glamorous feel. Expansive glass around the shower makes the room look bigger, while the soaking tub reveals more of the tile floor that mimics wood.  

    Heated backs and a freestanding faucet are among the tub’s distinctive details. A pair of crystal chandeliers above adds another layer of luxury. “When I turn them on with the mirror lights when getting dressed for a special occasion, it’s so beautiful and light. It’s like standing in the sun,” Warner says.  

    The refaced cabinets are topped with quartz. With her cosmetics tucked inside the vanity drawer, the custom chair becomes the focal point. Working roman shades that cover the windows are another custom detail. “I wanted something soft and pretty, but not fussy,” she says.

    White Ralph Lauren rugs keep the look light. “When you invest in high-end throw rugs and you wash them, even if they’re white they come out beautiful,” says Warner.

    Sunny disposition

    The sunroom is another contender for her most coveted spot. “That’s part of our day, not just in the summer. We like it in the spring and winter,” says Warner.

    Double hung windows and sliding glass doors offer unobstructed views of nature. “Even though it faces west it’s sunny all the time. You don’t have to go out to the bugs or the cold, but you can still sit and enjoy the weather,” she adds.  

    On one side, a conversation pit features a round coffee table and chairs. A refinished dining table forms another seating area on the other side of the sunroom. The serene setting has been ideal for celebrations in any season. “If it gets too hot in the summer, we can come inside to eat,” Warner says.

    A small granite shelf serves as a bar area that comes in handy when entertaining. Industrial ceiling fans create a cool breeze from above while low-maintenance outdoor rugs pull the colors of the room together.

    Lastly, Warner spends a lot of time in her home office that got some recent updates including new draperies and wallpaper with a faux rustic barn wood finish. Painting the office furniture gave the room a brighter feel.

    Inside out

    Susan Stowe thinks everyone should have a favorite room where they can reflect, take time for themselves and share with those they love.

    The founder and owner of Grande Trunke Home, a distinctive home décor and gift shop in South Lyon, calls the great room her favorite space. “It’s a cozy room where time is spent with family and friends,” she says. It’s the perfect place to watch their favorite movies and TV shows and have conversations over a glass of wine or two. 

    Unique details make the space. “I love our great room for the warmth from the stone fireplace with the raw-edged mantel and all the different lighting that can change the entire look of the room,” says Stowe. “Changing pillows and the mantel can create an entirely new room for every season. I like that this room is ever-changing.”  

    In the spring, she enjoys hanging out on the patio, tending to flowers or just sitting at the table taking in the fresh air and smelling the scents of flowers and trees. “It’s an entirely different feeling from being cooped up all winter,” she says.  

     Nature’s Bounty

    Homestyle reader Jo Hastings from Fort Gratiot says her dining area in a bay window is her favorite space. Being open and adjacent to the living room is an added bonus. “We're able to see right through to the bay window area and the outside view from the living room,” she says.

    The seasonal scenery overlooking 10 acres does not disappoint. “It faces west so the sunsets are a bonus. In the winter, the view is filled with bright cardinals and blue jays at the four feeders just outside this room,” Hastings explains.

    Other perks include nature's pops of color against the snow and deer with their fawns and wild turkeys coming up to visit from the woods, she says.

    During the summer months, a perennial garden lies in bloom just below the windows. The array of colors attracts the hummingbirds and vibrant orioles nearby. Then comes autumn and another set of special traits. “We love country living and watching the seasons change as we sit at the oak table, enjoying the bright display of fall colors from the woods,” says Hastings.  

    Inside, her antiques and cobalt blue and blue-and-white dishes also make this space a favorite. As Hastings explains, the only item she feels the need to change seasonally is the tablecloth because the view does all the rest.

     The layered look

    Linda Heard from Howell, who loves her condo in all seasons, likes to follow tips on transitioning (primarily from Homestyle). For instance, her master bedroom retreat has more pillows, fluffy comforters, a flannel duvet, stacks of books, pumped-up lighting and seasonal scented candles for cozy comfort in the winter. 

    Her private sanctuary also features a lovely old chandelier she discovered years ago in Royal Oak that adds a little ambiance and a touch of shabby chic to her surroundings. The room is watermelon pink, so it’s always cheery, and the winter bedspread and accessories are black.

    For her November birthday, flannel PJ’s are a favorite gift. “They give me an excuse to hunker down early for a cozy night of reading,” says Heard. “Then I can curl up in bed and dream about getting my little screened-in porch ready for spring.”

    Jeanine Matlow writes the Smart Solutions column in Homestyle. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

     

     

