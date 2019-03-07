Cube tubs are often called soaking tubs, but get their name because they're usually shaped like a cube. (Kohler) (Photo: Kohler, TNS)

Hi Ed: We’re planning our first home with a private master bathroom. We will mostly use the shower stall, but also want a separate bath. Can you suggest a tub that is perfect for the few times we’ll be able to relax in the bathroom?

— Sally, Illinois

Dear Sally: If you want a bathtub that’s attractive and easy to soak in for extended periods, check out a cube tub.

Cube tubs are often called soaking tubs, but get their name because they’re usually shaped like a cube. They are wide, deep and perfectly square baths with built-in seats. The user sits upright in the tub for a deep soak (like a hot tub) and can watch TV or have a beverage while soaking.

The good news is you can even add massage jets, tub heaters, lights and air bubbles. The bad news is you may only be able to use it on weekends because once you hop in you won’t want to get out.

