A clock with a beverage theme becomes a fun accent for a breakfast nook or bar area. (Photo: Kirkland's)

After an unpredictable winter that started out mild before taking us for a wild ride, many of us are ready for daylight saving time to add a little more brightness to our lives.

This practice also provides the perfect opportunity to embellish our rooms with a new clock or two in some of the latest styles.

A few varieties sold at sources like Kirkland’s are multifunctional like an industrial wall clock that has shelves for display and another clock that includes a calendar so you can note the date and time with a single glance.

One timepiece is surrounded by a series of frames for a bonus photo collage that lets you see your loved ones when you check the clock.

While many of the current selections are neutral enough to suit any setting, others are more colorful to add a cheerful note to your interiors.

A graphic wall clock with a calendar is another example of the multipurpose timepieces that are trending today. (Photo: Kirkland’s)

Some are modest in scale, while others are oversized for added drama. Their shapes vary as well with square wall clocks that can also stand on a table or mantel.

From a distressed look to ultra-modern types, there’s a clock to fit every aesthetic. Whether you prefer metal or wood or a little of both, the material selections are more diverse than ever.

Placement plays an important role. For instance, you should be able to see your clock without too much effort. So, if your fireplace acts as a natural focal point, you can place a timekeeper on the mantel or display an ornate face above it that doubles as a piece of art.

You can never have too many clocks to keep you on task. Put one in a foyer or a mudroom or wherever you and your guests tend to come and go.

Position another above a TV that sits on a media cabinet so that you can binge watch your favorite shows without losing track of time.

An industrial wall clock has display shelves as an added bonus for accent pieces. (Photo: Kirkland's)

Keep a digital clock by your bedside that lets you know you can go back to sleep if you wake up in the middle of the night.

For another fun addition to your nightstand, there’s a combination clock radio/alarm clock that resembles a vintage radio for a retro twist to your average wakeup call.

Clocks can also be incorporated into your displays by placing a small one inside a tray alongside other accent pieces for a charming vignette that serves a purpose.

Don’t be afraid to break the rules by placing a clock off center above a sofa or a mantel for a visual twist to the standard arrangement.

Another whimsical move is to go with a theme like a kitchen clock that looks like a bottle cap or a frying pan.

Or you can keep it simple with styles inspired by the past, like a reproduction of an old pocket watch that lends charm to any setting.

So, if you’re known for running late, you’ll have no excuse when you add a variety of timekeepers to your home. Whether you like wall styles, tabletop clocks or a combination of the two, you’ll be happy you added these practical accents to your rooms.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

