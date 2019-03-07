Helleborus Festivalis (Photo: Detroit Garden Works)

Helleborus Festivalis Saturdays at Detroit Garden Works

This month marks the Helleborus Festivalis event at Detroit Garden Works in Sylvan Lake. Browse their selection of hellebores, primroses and spring bulbs. Visitors can also enjoy a little something to eat and drink each Saturday in March and hear landscape designer and owner Deborah Silver talk about the genus Helleborus and its cultivation in the garden at 2 p.m. on March 16. Her shop is filled with French and English finds including new containers, contemporary and classic garden ornaments, new teak and white oak furniture, clever new tools, twigs and picks for spring pots. The address is 1794 Pontiac Drive. For information, go to detroitgardenworks.com.

New knobs bring spring. (Photo: Wayfair)

New hardware can be a quick makeover for your home

Sometimes all you need is a mini makeover to make a statement in your home. That’s where decorative hardware does the trick, whether it embellishes a bedroom dresser or a kitchen cabinet that could use a little sprucing up. Some styles can even remind us that spring is on the horizon, like this Ceramic Flower Round Knob that retails for around $5 each and is available through Wayfair. For information, go to wayfair.com.

First place went to freshman Samantha Tenorio for her design inspired by the Aztech water god Tlaloc. (Photo: Hagopian)

Hagopian names student rug design winners

To recognize aspiring local talent, Hagopian teamed with the College for Creative Studies for the 30th Annual Student Rug Design Competition at the Hagopian showroom in Birmingham. The design criteria: “Water: a source of Life and Beauty.” First place went to freshman Samantha Tenorio for her design inspired by the Aztech water god Tlaloc (pictured); second place went to junior Abigail McManaman, third place was awarded to senior Kelsey Dahl and an Honorable Mention went to freshman Brooke Zeolla. The competition lets students compete for scholarship moneys funded by Hagopian ($1,500 first, $1,000 second, $500 third and a $1,000 donation to the school annually). In addition, the first place design is made into a rug and displayed at the annual CCS Student Exhibition held in May. For information, go to originalhagopian.com.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a festive pillow. (Photo: Kohl's)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a shamrock throw pillow

Let the luck of the Irish into your living space with colorful décor pieces like this Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Together Shamrock Throw Pillow from Kohl’s. Since the color green seems to be having a moment in home décor, you might want this happy-go-lucky accent to hang around a little while longer. The pillow retails for $35.99. For information, go to kohls.com.

29th Annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show that takes place from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on March 16 and 10 – 5 on March 17 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show)

Annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show in Washtenaw

Get inspired at the 29th Annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show that takes place from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on March 16 and 10 – 5 on March 17 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor. Featuring more than150 exhibitors including builders, designers and tradespeople, suppliers, retailers and more to help improve your home and lifestyle, attendees can connect with industry professionals and enjoy concessions and presentations. The location is 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road (enter at Building G). Admission: $5 (cash only), ages 12 and under are free. For more information and a free admission pass (must be printed and presented at the door) go to bragannarbor.com.

