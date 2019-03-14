In many cases, a bar faucet can look like a mini-kitchen faucet. (Kohler) (Photo: Kohler, TNS)

Dear Ed: I’m building a wet bar in my basement and would like a bar faucet with a lot of options so I can multitask when I am behind the bar. I also want to wash glasses at the bar. Do they make bar faucets with pullout spray heads?

— Tim, Michigan

Dear Tim: In many cases, a bar faucet can look like a mini-kitchen faucet. This means bar faucet features can include options like one-handle operation and a pullout spray head.

Some manufacturers even offer “faucet families” — basically a standard kitchen faucet sold with an exact copy of a smaller bar faucet. This way if you have an island sink in the kitchen, the bar faucet and kitchen faucet perfectly match.

Remember, standard bar sinks are smaller than standard kitchen sinks. This can restrict work space when washing dishes.

So, I recommend finding a pullout bar faucet with a pause feature on the spray head. Remember, it’s called a bar faucet for a reason, and a little extra water flow control can help you use it responsibly.

