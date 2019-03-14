Hummingbirds gather around a hummingbird feeder filled with sugar water in a backyard. (Photo: Robyn Beck / Getty Images)

Get tips for attracting hummingbirds

To mark the 15th anniversary of the Clinton River Trail, Wild Birds Unlimited and Goldner Walsh Garden & Home in Pontiac are teaming on a special presentation all about attracting hummingbirds to your backyard. "Attracting Nature's Jewels: Hummingbirds," scheduled for 11 a.m. April 13 at Wild Birds Unlimited in Pontiac, will offer proven tips on drawing Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds and other colorful songbirds to local backyards. Friends of the Clinton River Trail will also give away free trail mix, courtesy of Kar’s Nuts, to attendees. Wild Birds Unlimited is at 559 Orchard Lake Road. For more information, go to www.feedwildbirds.com. The Clinton River Trail spans 16 miles through the five communities of Rochester, Rochester Hills, Auburn Hills, Pontiac and Sylvan Lake in Oakland County.

The Caracole Chair will be marked down in the RJ Thomas showroom as part of the Michigan Design Center's Sample Sale, March 22-23. (Photo: Caracole)

Design Center holds annual Sample Sale

The Michigan Designer Center will hold its annual Sample Sale March 22-23 with designer furniture, flooring, fabric and artwork all marked down. Seventeen of the designer center's 35 showrooms will be participating, including RJ Thomas, Theodore Alexander and Cercan Tile. In the RJ Thomas showroom, the Caracole Chair (pictured) will be marked down from $2179 to $798. There's no admission fee but customers are asked to bring a nonperishable canned good that will go to Gleaners Community Food Bank, the design center's charity partner. The Sample Sale will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 22 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23. Go to michigandesign.com and search for "Events" for more information.

Art Van Furniture is collecting new or gently used prom dresses from March 15 through April 1. (Photo: Freeimages.com)

Art Van teams up with nonprofit, Pistons on prom dress drive

As you tackle your spring cleaning, consider taking any new or gently used prom dresses to a local Art Van Furniture showroom. Art Van is teaming up with the Detroit Pistons and Wish Upon A Teen, a nonprofit, to collect prom dresses for teens who won’t be able to attend their own big dances because of life-limiting medical conditions. From Friday, March 15, through April 1, Art Van will collect prom dresses at its Canton, Warren, Novi, Taylor and Sterling Heights showrooms. “Every young person, especially those going through difficult times, deserves to enjoy special occasions and to make happy memories,” said Art Van’s Ron Boire in a press release. Every year, “Wish Upon a Teen” hosts its “Evening of Dreams Prom” for sick teens. This year’s event is May 18 at Emagine Theater in Royal Oak.



Shelf Genie has compiled a list of 30 things to toss in 30 days. On the list: old cell phone and takeout menus. (Photo: freeimages.com)

30 things to toss in 30 days

Spring officially starts on Wednesday if you're ready to seriously Marie Kondo your cleaning this season -- meaning fully de-clutter your space from top to bottom -- don't forget these overlooked areas. Shelf Genie has compiled a list of 30 things to toss out in 30 days. We can't list all of them but here are a few that shouldn't be overlooked (to see the whole list, go to shelfgenie.com and click on "Blog."

Expired Coupons.

Product samples.

DVDs you don't watch.

Old cellphones.

Take out menus.

Extra water bottles.

Old spices.

Oxford-based Succy Love sells a variety of air plants and succulents, planted in vintage wares. (Photo: Succy Love)

Air plant business part of All Things Detroit

Mirian Paslean, the owner of Oxford-based Succy Love, takes succulents and air plants and pairs them with just the right container. And not just any container -- often something vintage, such as a teacup or pitcher. Air plants come in a variety of sizes and forms and “the best part about these plants is that they do not need soil to grow, they only need water once a week, and require indirect sunlight," said Paslean in a press release. Succy Love is one of 250 businesses that will be selling its wares at the next All Things Detroit Small Business Showcase and Food Truck Rally, which returns to Eastern Market on March 31. More than 12,000 people are expected at the showcase, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sheds 3, 4 and 5. General admission tickets are $5. Beat the Crowd tickets, which get you in at 9 a.m., are $15 and must be purchased online. Go to events.allthingsticketing.com/.

