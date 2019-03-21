Homestyle: Downsizing in mid-century style
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detail shot of a sofa inside the conservatory room.
Buy Photo
Located in the conservatory, these  midcentury plastic “Bubble”sofas  by Kartell  were designed by Phillipe Starck. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Conservatory room with open space and windows.
Buy Photo
After the original conservatory collapsed, the condo’s former owners rebuilt it and reused the original struts and chandelier. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A piece of Linda's art work.
Buy Photo
Linda Soberman’s monoprint of this woman was included in a recent  exhibit called “Women and Architectural Objects” that  took place at the Bellas Artes museum in San Miquel Allende, Mexico. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Overall wide view of the living room.
Buy Photo
The living room as seen from the dining area. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A card catalog sits inside the conservatory room.
Buy Photo
  An old card catalog,  originally in Marygrove College’s  library,  now houses the family’s sterling silver flatware. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Card catalog with silverware inside the drawers.
Buy Photo
 A closeup of the card catalog. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mid-Century pottery sits on a window shelf inside the conservatory room.
Buy Photo
Linda created an art piece out of these antique steel Foosball  figures that she  purchased at a flea market. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mid-Century pottery sits on a window shelf inside the conservatory room.
Buy Photo
  A collection of mid-century pottery resides on a shelf in the conservatory. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The fireplace with wood paint brushes inside the living room.
Buy Photo
Linda created this lithograph print while doing a residency in Buenos Aires. Wooden paintbrushes next to the fireplace add a touch of whimsy.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Alice in Wonderland papier mache pieces sits on a shelf in the living room.
Buy Photo
Soberman utilized papier mache and found objects to create these charming Alice In Wonderland-themed sculptures. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A wood table with art books inside the living room.
Buy Photo
  Located  behind one of the  Milos Baugham sectional sofas, this wooden sawhorse table was purchased several years ago from the J. Peterman  store that was once located at the Somerset Mall. (Jerry Seinfeld made Peterman’s catalogue  famous on his eponymous TV show.) Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A glass table with a milo baughman sofa sits inside the living room.
Buy Photo
This mid-century glass and wood cocktail table, complete with wheels,  was formerly located in the living room of the Bloomfield  Hills house. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chandelier and struts on the ceiling inside the conservatory room.
Buy Photo
  This fabulous glass and metal chandelier from the late 1800s was purchased in England by the former owners of the condo. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Overall wide view of the living room.
Buy Photo
Two 60-year-old Milo Baugham sectional sofas and two matching ottomans, now in the living room, “inspired my spontaneous decision to also utilize a lot mid-century," Linda Soberman says. The wooden breakfront  was purchased at an estate sale right after the Sobermans moved into the condo. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A black & white photo gallery is displayed on the back wall in the dining room.
Buy Photo
A  collection of black and white photographs by renowned American photographers graces a wall  in the dining area. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A steel cabinet with antique silver sits inside the dining room.
Buy Photo
  In the dining room, a collection of antique sterling silver Judaica pieces congregate on the shelves of this industrial stainless steel and glass cabinet. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A steel cabinet with antique silver sits in the dining room.
Buy Photo
The glass and steel cabinet that holds the couple's collection of silver Judaica.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ikea cabinets inside the kitchen.
Buy Photo
The Sobermans replaced the kitchen’s traditional white wooden cabinets with  more contemporary glass-front cabinets that were purchased at Ikea. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The kitchen island.
Buy Photo
The couple replaced the kitchen’s wooden island with a more functional stainless steel one that they found online. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A new counter top bar sits inside the kitchen.
Buy Photo
To create a more open feel, the Linda and Chuck decided to remove  the wall  that formerly separated the kitchen from the dining area. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A wood restaurant menu from Mexico is on display in the kitchen.
Buy Photo
Linda and Chuck found these colorful wooden panels, painted with images of breakfast foods, outside of a restaurant in Merida, Mexico, arranged to purchase them and then shipped them home to Michigan. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A long table sits in the dining room with a view of the open conservatory room.
Buy Photo
The dining area overlooks the glass and metal conservatory as well as view beyond. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A long table sits in the dining room with a black & white photo wall in the background.
Buy Photo
  In the dining room, an interesting  collection of  black and white photographs adds interest to the back wall. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A buffet that is used for special occasion sits inside the living room.
Buy Photo
  This artist-designed curved burled wood chest was purchased in 1983 at The International Furniture Show  in New York. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A wall inside the den.
Buy Photo
In the den,  a unique and colorful wall unit that was formerly located in a castle in England now holds both books and a TV. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Linda's studio in the basement of her home.
Buy Photo
Linda's studio in the basement of her home. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

     It’s been almost 10 years since Homestyle featured Linda and Chuck Soberman’s  19th-century white shingle  farmhouse on Franklin Road in Bloomfield Hills, and it turns out that four years ago the couple decided it was time to downsize.

    “Every home we live in is an adventure,” Linda says.  “We left the big two-story house to move to a one-story condo in West Bloomfield that was hiding in the back of a subdivision where 14 detached units were built on a small island that overlooks Simpson Lake.” Adds Chuck: “Our last home was on Long Lake. And while it was difficult to give that up, living on an island surrounded by wetlands makes us feel like we are living in the country.”

    “We liked this condo because it was spacious, open and it longed for an artistic touch,” says Linda, a multi-talented  artist and jewelry maker.   “And it was all about recycling and repurposing instead of throwing things out. People would say, ‘I never noticed that piece before even though it was in the other house’,” she notes.

    While Linda has kept some of the furniture and artwork from her former home,  she says the purchase  of  two 60-year old Milo Baugham sectional sofas and two matching ottomans, now in the living room,  “inspired my spontaneous decision to also utilize a lot mid-century. The Baugham pieces were in perfect condition and I love that their lacquered black wood bases make them feel like they are floating.”

    Adds Linda:  “My living room in the  old house had two Martha Stewart sofas upholstered with white textured fabrics and two armchairs upholstered in colorful traditional prints, whereas in this house I have a neutral earth-toned palette, which acts as the perfect background for all of the art here.” 

    In the condo’s dining room, a stunning 5-by-10-foot table brought from the former residenc features a  wonderful pewter gray tin top complete with nail-head trim. Custom-made for the Sobermans in San Miguel Allende, Mexico, where  they have a winter home, the unique table is surrounded by rust-colored leather upholstered chairs.   And the couple chose to replace the traditional brass and glass chandelier that  formerly hung  over the table with a new one from Restoration Hardware. “I love that it’s simple  and industrial and has exposed bulbs. We needed something long because the table is so long  and it worked out perfectly,”  she says. ”It makes a statement.” 

    Also in the dining room a wonderful collection of black and white photographs by such renowned American photographers as Edward Weston (mid-century) and Alfred Stieglitz (early 20th Century)  graces the back  wall along with two treasured family photos. One is of Linda’s grandparents on their wedding day in 1919; the other is of her mother on the day she graduated from Detroit’s Central High School in 1938. Using a lithographic process, Linda was able to transfer the original photographic images onto fabric, then hand-embroider and frame them for posterity.

    Just north of the dining area, a charming glass and metal conservatory overlooks the lake. “The home’s former owners had previously purchased one from England,” Linda says. “After it collapsed, they built a new one that was designed to mimic the original structure and were able to re-use the original struts as well as the original chandelier which dates to the late 1800s. 

     “The conservatory has an indoor/outdoor feel and we love it,” Linda says.  “In fact we eat most of our meals out there while sitting at our mid-century round glass table which  is surrounded by Phillipe Starck’s  iconic plexiglass Louis Ghost chairs.”  Adds Chuck:  “ And it’s also wonderful to have my morning coffee and to read the newspapers in this sun-filled room.”

    When the Sobermans purchased the condo, a wall separated the kitchen from the adjoining dining area.  “Removing that wall enabled us to have a great long view all the way from the kitchen to the conservatory and beyond,” Linda says.  “And it also enables me to participate with my guests when I am cooking.”  The kitchen’s “non-functional” wooden island was replaced with a new one (complete with stainless steel top and black wooden drawers ) that the couple found on the internet and purchased from a company in California.  “I gave them the specs I wanted, it arrived in perfect condition three weeks later and I love it,” Linda says. 

    In the den, the couple inherited a colorful wall unit from the previous homeowners. Designed to hold both books and a TV,  it came from an old castle in England and is  painted with the names and the coats of arms of the castle’s owners.   “Everyone said, ‘You’re not really going to keep it, are you?’ but we did and I find it very funny,” Linda Soberman says.

    @aol.com                                                                                                                                         

     

     

     

     

     

     

                                                                            

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/03/21/homestyle-couples-condo-their-latest-adventure/2662289002/