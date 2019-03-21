Spring Fling will be at the Northville Community Center (Photo: Handcrafters Markets)

Handcrafters Markets marks 40th season with Spring Fling

Handcrafters Markets kicks off its 40th season with the return of Spring Fling at the Northville Community Center from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on March 29 and 9 – 5 on March 30. Featuring nearly 80 juried artists and makers, the selection includes unique creations like the one shown from Swirlpuppy by local artist Leigh Hollman. As show director Stephanie Jones said in a press release, “We were doing handmade well before its recent renaissance and are thrilled to see droves of people finding joy in not only supporting a small business’s dreams but also giving heartfelt handmade gifts.” Shoppers can expect to find paintings, fibers, gourmet, fashion, jewelry, photography, home decor, seasonal gifts and more. The address is 303 W. Main St. Admission is $3 for adults. Kids 12 and younger are free. Visit hcshows.com for more information.

Bee & Willow Home is a a warm and welcoming collection of furniture, home decor and more. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Bee & Willow Home featured at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first-ever private label whole home brand, Bee & Willow Home, a warm and welcoming collection of furniture, home décor and more. The look features a mix of rustic and modern styles. “The inspiration for Bee & Willow Home is a contemporized approach to the idyllic, rustic style of décor. We identified the unique stylistic thread that runs through all farmhouses and cottages from Maine to Key West, the Great Plains to Venice Beach that evokes an honest, restorative and timeless feel," said Barbara Weston, director of global trend in a press release. Bee & Willow Home will be the first of six whole home collections. For information, go to bedbathandbeyond.com.

Dealing with wet springs and drainage

This winter is said to be the wettest on record in the U.S. and spring is projected to be wetter than average, leaving homeowners concerned about their properties. Ryan Larsen, technical service manager aka “Dr. Drainage” in NDS’ YouTube video series offers drainage solutions. For those with rainwater flowing directly onto the patio from a roof overhang or downspout, he suggests making sure gutters and downspouts are properly directed away from the home. Follow the 10-foot rule with a downspout extension pipe, which is available at hardware and home improvement stores and easy to install. For more tips, go to youtube.com/channel/UCpH5ED8uFiHvTghfwOsEuww or ndspro.com.

Michaels is offering Community Classrooms, an educational, collaborative workspace program. (Photo: Michaels)

Michaels creating Community Classroom

Join the creative DIY forces at work with the national launch of Community Classroom, an educational, collaborative workspace program designed to transform Michaels classrooms into community “Making Spaces” for instructors and makers. This program will support local makers by providing them with a new way to teach what they love and connect within their community. Later this month, customers will be able to sign up online for these classes that will utilize discounted Michaels products. “We are excited to launch this program nationwide and embrace Makers in a new way,” said Steve Carlotti, executive vice president of marketing for The Michaels Companies that partnered with AnyRoad for this program. To learn more about Community Classroom or to submit a proposal for consideration, go to michaels.com.

The Cheese Lady also offers home goods. (Photo: The Cheese Lady)

The Cheese Lady serves up home decor

The Cheese Lady in downtown Farmington may be known for its impressive selection of edibles, but the quaint location also covers the home decor category with colorful tablecloths, tea towels and more. For starters, the popular acrylic-coated 100 percent cotton tablecloths from La Cigale are among the assortment of accents. In addition, the shop carries Fair Trade baskets that support African weavers and make the perfect shopping tote or decorative receptacle for magazines and more. Lastly, an array of handcrafted items by local artists includes pottery and other decorative pieces. For information, go to thecheeselady.net.

