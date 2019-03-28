The new Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection, which debuted Thursday, is infused with pink and coral hues. Inspired by the actress's life and travels, it's available at Walmart.com, Hayneedle.com, and Jet.com. (Photo: Drew Barrymore Flower Home)

Actress and producer Drew Barrymore has added furniture designer to her resume.

Barrymore on Thursday introduced her own line of furniture and home decor called Drew Barrymore Flower Home. Her production company is called Flower Films so naturally her first furniture and home decor collection would be called Flower Home.

Described as "vibrant, inviting, and full of life" and inspired by Barrymore's life and travels, the collection "has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way," according to a press release.

This Vintage Marble 16 Piece Dinnerware Set is part of the new collection. (Photo: Drew Barrymore Flower Home)

The "free-spirited" collection has a bohemian, eclectic vibe throughout. It includes furniture, textiles, tableware, art and storage.

Prices ranges from $899 for an 86-inch Velvet Track Arm Sofa, available at Walmart.com, to $20 for Sahara Gold Decorative Vase.

The new collection is available at omWalmart.c, Hayneedle.com, and Jet.com.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/03/28/drew-barrymore-flower-home-furniture/3302821002/