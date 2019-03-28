Actress and producer Drew Barrymore has added furniture designer to her resume.
Barrymore on Thursday introduced her own line of furniture and home decor called Drew Barrymore Flower Home. Her production company is called Flower Films so naturally her first furniture and home decor collection would be called Flower Home.
Described as "vibrant, inviting, and full of life" and inspired by Barrymore's life and travels, the collection "has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way," according to a press release.
The "free-spirited" collection has a bohemian, eclectic vibe throughout. It includes furniture, textiles, tableware, art and storage.
Prices ranges from $899 for an 86-inch Velvet Track Arm Sofa, available at Walmart.com, to $20 for Sahara Gold Decorative Vase.
The new collection is available at omWalmart.c, Hayneedle.com, and Jet.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.