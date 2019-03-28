Pretty in pink home decor
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Don't blush now but pink is back these days in interior design. A hue once reserved for girls' bedrooms, this hue, especially in light tones, is expanding into living rooms and home offices. A pink sofa inspired the design for this home office designed by Vivid Interiors in Greensboro, North Carolina. The ceiling and built-in bookshelves are lined in a pale pink Thibaut vinyl faux alligator wallcovering.
Don't blush now but pink is back these days in interior design. A hue once reserved for girls' bedrooms, it's expanding into living rooms and home offices, especially in light tones. A pink sofa inspired the design for this home office designed by Vivid Interiors in Greensboro, North Carolina. The ceiling and built-in bookshelves are lined in a pale pink Thibaut vinyl faux alligator wallcovering. Juliet Furst/Vivid Interiors
Fullscreen
Gold walls and window treatments pair beautifully with pink throw pillows to create a soothing retreat in this bedroom at Arteva Homes' Turtle Lake Idea Show House in Bloomfield Hills.
Gold walls and window treatments pair beautifully with pink throw pillows to create a soothing retreat in this bedroom at Arteva Homes' Turtle Lake Idea Show House in Bloomfield Hills. Facebook/Arteva Homes
Fullscreen
AllModern's Bradly Shag Lumbar Pillow ($39).
AllModern's Bradly Shag Lumbar Pillow ($39). AllModern
Fullscreen
Sherwin-Williams' Charming Pink.
Sherwin-Williams' Charming Pink. Sherwin-Williams
Fullscreen
Behr's Cupcake Pink gives subtle sophistication to these front doors.
Behr's Cupcake Pink gives subtle sophistication to these front doors. Behr
Fullscreen
AllModern's Derry Sofa features a track-arm design wrapped in polyester velvet.
AllModern's Derry Sofa features a track-arm design wrapped in polyester velvet. AllModern
Fullscreen
The new Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection, which debuted Thursday, is infused with pink and coral hues. Inspired by the actress's life and travels, it's available at Walmart.com, Hayneedle.com, and Jet.com.
The new Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection, which debuted Thursday, is infused with pink and coral hues. Inspired by the actress's life and travels, it's available at Walmart.com, Hayneedle.com, and Jet.com. Drew Barrymore Flower Home
Fullscreen
The Tufted Chaise Lounge in Parisian Pink ($799) is part of the new Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection.
The Tufted Chaise Lounge in Parisian Pink ($799) is part of the new Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection. Drew Barry Flower Home
Fullscreen
The Opalhouse Desert Rose comforter from Target.
The Opalhouse Desert Rose comforter from Target. Target
Fullscreen
Want subtle pink? A pink accent chair with patterned pillows contrasts softly against gray walls in this living room, featured in House Beautiful's "Pink."
Want subtle pink? A pink accent chair with patterned pillows contrasts softly against gray walls in this living room, featured in House Beautiful's "Pink." House Beautiful
Fullscreen
Sherwin-Williams' color expert Sue Wadden believes pink's re-emergence started with the rose gold movement a few years ago. Its Rachel-Pink "is a fresh take to the popular ‘millennial pink,’" said Wadden. "It can look great in a living room, office or bathroom. This color also balances popular greens found in plants and in jungle leaf prints.”
Sherwin-Williams' color expert Sue Wadden believes pink's re-emergence started with the rose gold movement a few years ago. Its Rachel-Pink "is a fresh take to the popular ‘millennial pink,’" said Wadden. "It can look great in a living room, office or bathroom. This color also balances popular greens found in plants and in jungle leaf prints.” Sherwin-Williams
Fullscreen
Sherwin-Williams' Rosy Outlook.
Sherwin-Williams' Rosy Outlook. Sherwin-Williams
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    What goes around comes around in fashion and home decor so it's no surprise that one popular color from the 1980s seems to be making a comeback these days: pink.

    Just in time for spring, pink and blush-colored home decor is blooming, from light pink sofas and accent chairs to pillows and accessories.

    AllModern, an online retailer that is a division of Wayfair.com, offers a wide variety of pink-hued chairs, fuzzy pillows and ottomans.

    And believe or not, pink can also act as a neutral wall color. 

    "It’s a good backdrop for the strong colors like navy blues, purples and some greens," said interior designer Linda Shears of Linda Shears Design in Troy, a local color expert. "Black (against a light pink wall) is knockout."

    Put a light hue with pink or blush undertones in -- such as Sherwin-Williams' Faint Coral or Intimate White or Behr's Pink Bliss, Mellow Pink or Warm Blush -- and "the room will just glow," says Shears.

    "Pink walls tend to amplify themselves in a room so I am suggesting just the slightest hint of the blush undertone to discourage the 'bubblegum' effect," said Shears.

    Pink and pastels

    Interior Designer Michael Smith Boyd of Atlanta-based Michael Smith Boyd noticed not just pink, but pastels in general are making their way back into home decor as a trend-spotter for the 2019 Winter/Spring Style Report at the High Point Market, ground-zero for the furniture industry in the United States. 

    "In at least three showrooms I noticed an explosion of pastel, a la Miami Vice and Golden Girls," wrote Boyd in his trend report. "In the Bradley showroom in particular, I was moved by the over-scaled furniture with light wood finishes and pastel upholstery. It was a refreshing change of pace that still felt like luxury, and yet somehow familiar."

    Designers say home trends start on the runway so it was no surprise to see several celebrities wearing both light and bold pink gowns at last month's Academy Awards, from actress Angela Bassett to country crooner Kacey Musgraves. Even "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa wore a blush-toned suit.

    Boyd, the interior, said he welcomes the lighter hues, but there's a limit.

    "I say bring on the dreamy pastels in rich velvets and textures, but skip the badly printed patterns from kitchen drapes past," he wrote in his trends report.

    Predicting pink

    Color authority Pantone may have been one of the first to predict pink's comeback.

    In 2016, it named Rose Quartz, a light pink hue, its Color of the Year. Millenial Pink, a slightly darker, almost bubble-gum pink, arrived on the design radar shortly after Rose Quartz, though Shears believes it never really took hold.

    Not everyone can even believe that pink is back.

    Shears gave a presentation at last month's Novi Home Show when she mentioned pink is a new "in" color. The audience couldn't believe it.

    "They looked at me like I was nuts," she said.

    But there's really no room -- other than the kitchen -- that Shears doesn't think that a light pink could be used in. It works in bedrooms and living rooms.

    A pink sofa was the starting point for a home office designed by Greensboro, North Carolina-based Vivid Interiors.

    With a quick turnaround time -- they had three weeks to finish -- principals Gina Hicks and Laura Mensch used the sofa as their "springboard" for the rest of the design. They tied in the pink by covering the ceilings and backs of built-in bookshelves with a pale pink Thibaut Vinyl faux alligator wallcovering.

    Hicks said it's not common that they get to use so much pink in one space, "but it’s amazing when we can!"

    Even if you're ready to totally go pink, Shears says an easy way to infuse a little pink into your decor -- if you have a neutral sofa in the living room, for example -- is with pink in your accessories or art.

    So if you're looking for an alternative to white walls, pick something with a blush or pink undertone. Or try a little pink in your decor with pink accessories, textiles or art. We could also use a little more glow this spring -- even our homes.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com  

    Twitter: @mfeighan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/03/28/pretty-pink-home-decor/3239581002/