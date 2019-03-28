TimberTech Azek's Vintage Collection now includes three different width deck-boards to mix up your deck design. (Photo: William Short)

Deck design with many options

If redoing your deck is on your summer to-do list but you want to design outside the box, TimberTech Azek now offers composite deck materials in two different widths of deck boards to make your design really stand out. TimberTech Azek, a type of premium capped polymer decking, has added a wide width and a narrow width deck boards to its Vintage Collection, giving homeowners many options when it comes to deck design. “We are excited to be among the first to bring the design versatility of indoor flooring trends to the outdoors,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of the Azek Co. in a press release. The narrow deck board in the Vintage Collection is 3 1/2 inches wide, while the wide deck board is 7 1/2. The standard, which is 5 1/2 inches wide, also is available. Composite decks require less maintenance and are more resistant to mold and mildew. To find a TimberTech dealer near you, go to www.timbertech.com/.

Little P is a company that can create custom rugs from your child's artwork. (Photo: Little P)

Rolling out the mat for kids' artwork: custom rugs

I'm constantly looking for new ways to display my kids' artwork. We have dish towels, cards, even T-shirts, all customized with my children's loveliest creations. Now there's another option: a custom rug with your little one's masterpiece. Little P, founded by an Australian mom, makes handcrafted rugs for kids. All you have to do is scan your kiddo's artwork and a rug can be created. Little Creator rugs can be printed in any number of colors, they're finished by hand, hypo-allergenic and have zero percent shedding, according to the company. Prices range from $195 to $395; the turnaround time is around three to four weeks. Painted images and watercolors come out best; metallics and crayon drawings won't translate as well as pens and paints. For information, go to https://little-p.com/products/little-creator-rectangle.

Daffodils bloom at Belle Isle. The 10th annual Daffodil Day Luncheon is April 17. (Photo: www.michdivwnfga.org)

Daffodil Day returns to Belle Isle

The irony of Daffodil Day, a decade-long event in Detroit sponsored by the Michigan Division of the Woman’s National Farm and Garden Association to plant one daffodil for every citizen in Metro Detroit, is that it’s possible the daffodils won’t be in bloom when it happens on April 17, says President Mary Schwark. But organizers will celebrate anyhow with a tour of portions of Belle Isle followed by a luncheon at noon at the Detroit Yacht Club. Mark Wallace of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $38 before April 1 and $45 after. Now in its 10th year, hundreds of thousands of daffodil bulbs have been planted in Detroit thanks to Daffodil Day -- 170,000 bulbs in 2018 alone. The latest plantings were at Belle’s Isle’s Gabriel Richard Park and along Loiter Way. Schwark says the division has since expanded its goal to encourage local farm and garden branches to plant daffodils for every resident in their own communities. To learn more about Daffodil Day, go to www.michdivwnfga.org and click on “Daffodils4Detroit.”



April Wagner of Epiphany Glass in Pontiac has unveiled a new line of handmade glass light fixtures. (Photo: Epiphany Glass)

Local glass artist debuts light fixture line

Pontiac-based glass artist April Wagner is known for making one-of-a-kind custom art pieces. Now the Epiphany Glass artist is branching out with her first line of handmade lighting fixtures. The line, La Ruche, which Wagner debuted at this month's Architectural Digest Design Show in New York City, is Inspired by the playful gathering and folding of fabrics, "with a nod to the organic, layered beauty of a beehive," according to a press release. Lights are created in five different shapes and 10 sizes and they're available as pendants, tabletop or sconce lighting. Prices range from $400 to $1,600 each. Each piece is individually hot sculpted by hand, featuring coiled glass variations with LED lighting and custom hardware suitable for residential, office or commercial décor, according to a release. The line will be available at epiphany glass's online store this spring. Go to epiphanyglass.com.

