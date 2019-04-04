Rich ruby red pillows add color to a kitchen, an often ignored design space. (Design Recipes) (Photo: Scott Morris, TNS)

Afraid of color? Now is the time to take the plunge! With the official launch of spring, it’s the perfect time of year to infuse bold and bright colors into your space. Don’t know where to start? Here are some tips for infusing bright, bold and beautiful colors into nearly any room of your home.

1. Consider warm colors. Colors that are considered to be “warm” on the color wheel such as red, orange and yellow add an instant, bold pop of color to a space.

2. Use color as accents.Have neutral-colored furniture pieces? Use bright, bold colors for accent pieces.

3. Infuse color in often ignored spaces such as bathrooms and kitchens.

4. Purchase portable decor options in which to infuse color, such as toss pillows, artwork, area rugs and accessories.

5. Mix it up! It’s OK to mix bold and bright colors in one space, especially if you are repeating the same or similar colors throughout.

6. Choose full chroma colors when possible. Colors that are rich and fully saturated have maximum impact.

7. Use white and black to add contrast. Neutral colors will help ensure that your bright colors pop that much more.

8. Consider selecting colored accent upholstery pieces such as accent chairs.

9. Repeat the same or similar colors throughout your space. Have a bold, bright color you love? Consider sprinkling it and repeating it throughout your space.

10. Don’t overdo it. Less is more. Use color purposefully.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/04/04/design-recipes-get-bright-and-bold-spring-these-tips/3310956002/