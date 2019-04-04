LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

 

Homestyle: Today's wallcoverings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detailed leather flowers are appliqued on a leather ground, their stems and leaves hand-embroidered. The exquisite covering was shown by Kinland Decor (www.kinlandwall.com) at Heimtextil at Messe Frankfurt.
Detailed leather flowers are appliqued on a leather ground, their stems and leaves hand-embroidered. The exquisite covering was shown by Kinland Decor (www.kinlandwall.com) at Heimtextil at Messe Frankfurt. Lisa Mende
Fullscreen
Interior designer Kit Kemp collaborated with the U.K. brand Andrew Martin to create a new fabric and wallcovering collection. The inspiration for this mural came when she studied tapestries from the 15th and 16th centuries. Fascinated to see magical creatures hiding behind leaves and under hedgerows, she decided to give them new life in a contemporary world. Artist Melissa White helped to transform her vision. The wallcovering will be available starting in May at the Kravet showrooms (www.kravet.com).
Interior designer Kit Kemp collaborated with the U.K. brand Andrew Martin to create a new fabric and wallcovering collection. The inspiration for this mural came when she studied tapestries from the 15th and 16th centuries. Fascinated to see magical creatures hiding behind leaves and under hedgerows, she decided to give them new life in a contemporary world. Artist Melissa White helped to transform her vision. The wallcovering will be available starting in May at the Kravet showrooms (www.kravet.com). Kit Kemp for Andrew Martin/Kravet
Fullscreen
Artist Elena Carozzi's rich hand-painted palette is enhanced with by-hand embroidery to fashion an exquisite wallpaper panel, produced by the Spanish brand Lizzo.
Artist Elena Carozzi's rich hand-painted palette is enhanced with by-hand embroidery to fashion an exquisite wallpaper panel, produced by the Spanish brand Lizzo. Elena Carozzi for Lizzo
Fullscreen
Japanese kimonos inspired the floral motif for this paper (Tendres silences) from the Soleil Levant collection at Elitis. It is overlaid on another traditional cloudlike pattern, also seen on the wall at right.
Japanese kimonos inspired the floral motif for this paper (Tendres silences) from the Soleil Levant collection at Elitis. It is overlaid on another traditional cloudlike pattern, also seen on the wall at right. Studio Erick Saillet/Elitis
Fullscreen
The Pieces wallcovering from Zimmer and Rohde actually is composed of linen and polyester fabrics. It's especially impressive because it is handcrafted from individual pieces, then glued and fixed to a pre-colored background. The variation of thin gauze and coarse webbing, combined with soft color nuances, creates an exciting overall effect.
The Pieces wallcovering from Zimmer and Rohde actually is composed of linen and polyester fabrics. It's especially impressive because it is handcrafted from individual pieces, then glued and fixed to a pre-colored background. The variation of thin gauze and coarse webbing, combined with soft color nuances, creates an exciting overall effect. Zimmer and Rohde
Fullscreen
A fantastic fauna print brings together a rich menagerie of 10 extinct animals hidden in the foliage. It's a new pattern by the Dutch brand Moooi, produced by Arte. Striking combinations of colors, features and patterns of fur, plumage or skin bring the animals vividly back to life.
A fantastic fauna print brings together a rich menagerie of 10 extinct animals hidden in the foliage. It's a new pattern by the Dutch brand Moooi, produced by Arte. Striking combinations of colors, features and patterns of fur, plumage or skin bring the animals vividly back to life. Moooi
Fullscreen
A graphic of stylized alliums called Allium Botanica from Cole and Son is a striking nod to nature, here expressed in shades of plum, one of the strong new palettes in home decor.
A graphic of stylized alliums called Allium Botanica from Cole and Son is a striking nod to nature, here expressed in shades of plum, one of the strong new palettes in home decor. Cole and Son
Fullscreen
: Vibrant colors in five different variations are teamed in the digitally printed design of Coral Wall from Zimmer and Rohde. The illusion of depth created by the design works in tandem with the paper yarn, which makes up a coarsely woven, three-dimensional background, giving the surface a modern granulation.
: Vibrant colors in five different variations are teamed in the digitally printed design of Coral Wall from Zimmer and Rohde. The illusion of depth created by the design works in tandem with the paper yarn, which makes up a coarsely woven, three-dimensional background, giving the surface a modern granulation. Zimmer and Rohde
Fullscreen
Katsutoshi Yuasa uses digital images from his camera to inspire woodcut prints methodically crafted with small carving tools. He then takes the designs and prints them manually on delicate washi paper. This all has been translated by Black Edition into embossed vinyl wallcoverings in the Mizumi collection. A subtle pearlescent round and textural embossing enhances the mystery of the design. Shown here is the Katsura pattern in Sienna.
Katsutoshi Yuasa uses digital images from his camera to inspire woodcut prints methodically crafted with small carving tools. He then takes the designs and prints them manually on delicate washi paper. This all has been translated by Black Edition into embossed vinyl wallcoverings in the Mizumi collection. A subtle pearlescent round and textural embossing enhances the mystery of the design. Shown here is the Katsura pattern in Sienna. The Romo Group/Black Edition
Fullscreen
A school of koi commands attention in an engaging composition by artist Elena Carozzi. Even more surprising is their layering over a dark, traditional damask pattern. It's part of the artist's collection for Lizzo.
A school of koi commands attention in an engaging composition by artist Elena Carozzi. Even more surprising is their layering over a dark, traditional damask pattern. It's part of the artist's collection for Lizzo. Elena Carozzi for Lizzo
Fullscreen
At Ancien and Moderne, a pop-up design atelier curated by Beth Dempsey during Maison and Objet in Paris in January, the wall in the rear of the showroom showcased Fromental's "Metropolis," a conceptual design inspired by the eggshell inlay work of Jean Dunand and Gaston Suisse. The gridlike patterns and craquelure of the pattern are all the more dramatic on a rich ruby-red waxed ground that has the warmth and richness of burnished leather.
At Ancien and Moderne, a pop-up design atelier curated by Beth Dempsey during Maison and Objet in Paris in January, the wall in the rear of the showroom showcased Fromental's "Metropolis," a conceptual design inspired by the eggshell inlay work of Jean Dunand and Gaston Suisse. The gridlike patterns and craquelure of the pattern are all the more dramatic on a rich ruby-red waxed ground that has the warmth and richness of burnished leather. Stepane Kossmann
Fullscreen
Aruba, a raffia and linen weave from Omexco, gets a modern twist on a bolder scale in a striking shade of mustard.
Aruba, a raffia and linen weave from Omexco, gets a modern twist on a bolder scale in a striking shade of mustard. Omexco
Fullscreen
With wall textiles such as Indian silks and jacquard velvets already in their repertoire, the Dutch Walltextile Co. takes on an embossed velvet with a coppery metallic weave, in an on-trend shade of olive green.
With wall textiles such as Indian silks and jacquard velvets already in their repertoire, the Dutch Walltextile Co. takes on an embossed velvet with a coppery metallic weave, in an on-trend shade of olive green. Dutch Walltextile Co.
Fullscreen
A lush forest of trees called Forest Botanica is densely populated and the textural detail is impressive in this composition, which teams cool blues and greens. From Cole and Son.
A lush forest of trees called Forest Botanica is densely populated and the textural detail is impressive in this composition, which teams cool blues and greens. From Cole and Son. Cole and Son
Fullscreen
The floral design of Wonderland Wall from Zimmer and Rohde is an homage to mythical places. Meandering vines and leaves evoke images of enchanted meadows, where shimmering animals roam free and exotic fruits grow. The multicolored digital print in the foreground is underscored by subtle shadowing that gives the design a three-dimensional effect.
The floral design of Wonderland Wall from Zimmer and Rohde is an homage to mythical places. Meandering vines and leaves evoke images of enchanted meadows, where shimmering animals roam free and exotic fruits grow. The multicolored digital print in the foreground is underscored by subtle shadowing that gives the design a three-dimensional effect. Zimmer and Rohde
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Consider the plain white wall as a canvas. In a milieu obsessed with personalization, treating those walls with color, pattern and texture is happening in a dynamic way, with amazing options that are unprecedented.

    The worlds of art and decor are merging, with hand-painting, textures, the look of stones and gems available in a variety of materials, along with mosaics, sequins, glass beads and shards, patchwork fabrics. All of these may be embraced on today's wall cladding, which may be a covering of wood, porcelain, glass or mosaic, as well as what we consider traditional wallcovering -- although these days, it may be paper, vinyl or a hybrid.

    Some of what is available today is truly extraordinary. And it's reminiscent of what craftspeople and artisans delivered to aristocrats and royalty centuries ago. Inspirations still come largely from nature, and the interpretations by the artists are what can be so arresting.

    The influence of maximalism in home decor cannot be denied. Some patterns are expressed through layering, which leads to new forms, the likes of which we haven't seen before. This is what makes the best of the new wallcoverings so fresh.

    Case in point: A new design by artist Elena Carozzi depicts brilliant orange koi fish in a rhythmic pattern, made more intense because they're presented on a charcoal ground. The ground itself is a traditional damask, and the juxtaposition is almost startling.

    And wallcovering itself has become a barometer for style trends -- or at least a reflection of what currently is resonating in home decor. Because of the range in scale and subject matter, geometry and stylization, there's an appeal even to modernists that wasn't there a few years back.

    The maximalism movement has been nurturing an appetite for pattern. And "customizable" has been a key buzzword. There are companies where you can download your own art -- photos from travels, favorite dishes in restaurants, your children -- and turn them into wallpaper. Self-adhesive, peel-off papers have made installations a little less scary. And the patterns offered at companies like Tempaper (www.tempaper.com) are stylish and come in a range of colors suitable for many kinds of decor.

    Murals continue to be popular, and digital printing has made large-scale designs more like works of art. Fidelity to imagery from nature, for example, has resulted in incredibly realistic subjects. As in fabric design, scale has ramped up. Besides bold looks, color also has become richer, with more depth, shadings and mixes.

    "The biggest change is the explosion in scale," says Atlanta based interior designer Melissa Galt. "We're no longer thinking wallpaper. It's wall art or wall murals -- and not just scenic."

    Texture continues to evolve. Last year, Elitis introduced an incredible mosaic handcrafted from mother of pearl, sea shells and recycled teak in a beautiful range of peach and lavender tones. In Paris, the Dutch Walltextile Co. attracted attention with a covering that teamed an olive velvet in a burnished metallic weave.

    Metallic accents warm surfaces, while embroidery adds another decorative touch. Some of the embroidery feels more modern, like topstitching as opposed to a fancier stitch.

    And applique is employed in a most dramatic form at Kinland Decor, with a leather covering that features leather floral appliques that pop, with embroidery to flesh out the flowers' leaves.

    Charlotte designer Lisa Mende was especially blown away by this wallcovering, which she saw at Heimtextil, the massive international textile show held each year at Messe Frankfurt in Germany.

    "The leather applique flowers, along with the embroidery, add such a soft, sophisticated accent to the leather wall," says Mende. "The tension of using a product that is typically so masculine and adding a feminine touch creates a yin and yang we all crave in design."

    Pasadena, California, designer Jeanne Chung of Jeanne K. Chung Inc., says she likes her wallcovering designs "the bigger the better. Bold, bold bold."

    "Nonrepeating murals and photorealistic collages are great," she adds. Chung does sketches and renderings for her clients, so they can see just how her large-scale designs occupy a space. She looks to art, wallcoverings and rugs for cues to pull together a palette for a room.

    At Heimtextil and Paris Deco Off, both this past January, several trends were dominant:

    • Bird motifs. Avian imagery always has a following, but this year, there were more birds than usual. From songbirds to pelicans to cranes, with the latter part of a growing trend for Japanese themes.
    •  Japanese artistry, like printmaking, also was celebrated in collections like Mizumi by Black Edition.
    • Art Deco. Coinciding with furniture and lighting directions, the distinctive stylized shapes that make up this look, most popular in the '30s, has settled in. At Ancien and Moderne, a charming pop-up during Maison and Objet in Paris in January, one wall showed off fabulous pattern that was inspired by the eggshell inlay work of Jean Dunand and Gaston Suisse -- on a rich ruby-red waxed ground.
    • Geometrics. Scaled up, with more open fields, these patterns are especially appealing to those seeking an appropriate backdrop for mid-century modern styles.
    • Foliage and nature. Palm prints have enjoyed popularity for some time. Now the prints are denser and include other types of foliage, even grasses, ferns and trees. In a collaboration with Moooi, the firm launched by Dutch designer Marcel Wanders, one captivatingly dense pattern shows 10 extinct animals, buried in the greenery. And the stylized painting of rows of trees in a Cole and Son paper is utterly enchanting.
    • Bold florals. The dark-ground Dutch masters look has retreated somewhat, but not the florals. Now they may be a bit brighter, but the big blooms endure.
    • Overscale textures like grass cloth and jute, including those from the Belgian brand O.
    • Rich velvet and metallic weaves made one collection called Caribou by the Dutch Walltextile Co. a standout.

             "Wallpaper is not back," says Beach. "It never left."

            

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/04/04/revolutionary-wallcovering-designs-dazzle-trade-fairs/3226767002/